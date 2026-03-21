St. Genevieve Students Lead Effort Urging California to Secure Billions in Federal Education Funding Amid Budget Crises

St. Genevieve students launch “A Valiant Effort,” travel to Sacramento, and rally support to keep billions in federal education funding in California.

PANORAMA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools across California face mounting financial strain, students at St. Genevieve Parish Schools are asking a pointed question: why would the state turn down billions in federal education funding? Through a student-led advocacy campaign and an upcoming trip to Sacramento, they are working to ensure those dollars stay in California to benefit students statewide.Through a newly established Leadership and Advocacy Course, developed in partnership with Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, students are studying public policy while actively engaging in it. Their campaign, “A Valiant Effort,” is focused on urging Governor Gavin Newsom to opt into the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship (FTCS) Program—ensuring billions in federal dollars are directed to California students rather than flowing to other states.As part of their coursework, students have examined the potential reasons California may decline participation in the program—despite widespread financial challenges. They explored factors such as political dynamics tied to a federal program under a Republican administration and potential pressure from teachers' unions. However, students ultimately questioned those positions, noting that with public districts facing budget shortfalls, potential labor actions, and many Catholic schools at risk of closure, there is no clear fiscal rationale for allowing billions in federal education funding to go unused.A central focus of the students’ work has been addressing what they describe as a major misconception—that the program would only benefit private school students. In reality, the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program is funded through private contributions incentivized by tax credits, meaning it does not divert existing public-school funding. Students argue the program would instead expand educational opportunities while helping relieve financial pressure on public school systems already facing significant budget constraints.Since launching their efforts in August, students say they have been surprised by how little awareness exists around the program. Many Californians, they found, are unaware that the federal funding program will begin in 2027 or that the structure of the program does not reduce public school funding. Even more concerning to students has been the lack of awareness within the Catholic school community itself. In response, St. Genevieve students have presented to principals and school leaders across the state, working to build a coalition of support and ensure broader understanding of what they describe as a “game-changing” opportunity for California families.That effort will take center stage next week as approximately 30 students travel to Sacramento on March 24–25 to meet with legislators and demonstrate at the State Capitol. Wearing purple shirts—the official color of the “Valiant Effort” campaign symbolizing its bipartisan message—students will deliver a clear call to action: “Governor Newsom, Say Yes to the FTCS.” They are also organizing the delivery of 15,000 purple postcards, signed by voters in their immediate community, to be sent en masse during Education Action Week in April, while actively encouraging schools statewide to join the effort.The coalition continues to grow. Most recently, Dr. Andrew Currier, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Oakland, has joined the initiative, and Congressman Vince Fong’s office is working to schedule a meeting with students as he also urges California to accept the funding.“A big opportunity is knocking on California’s door—the question is, will we answer?” said Milan Nazaryan, a second-grade student at St. Genevieve Parish Schools.About St. Genevieve Parish Schools, A National School of CharacterLocated in Panorama City, California, St. Genevieve Parish Schools is a PreK–12 Catholic school community known for academic excellence, leadership development, and a strong commitment to faith and service. Through innovative programs like the Leadership and Advocacy Course, St. Genevieve empowers students to become informed, engaged citizens prepared to make a difference.

St. Genevieve Students Lead Rally Advocating for Governor Newsom to Say Yes to Billions of Federal Dollars for scholarships

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