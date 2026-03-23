Data Management Platforms Market to Grow at 13.8% CAGR During 2026–2030, Reaching $13.35 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Data Management Platforms Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Data Management Platforms Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data management platforms market is witnessing significant momentum as organizations increasingly rely on sophisticated tools to handle vast amounts of data. With rapid technological advancements and growing digital ecosystems, this sector is set to experience substantial growth. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional outlook shaping the future of data management platforms.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Data Management Platforms Market

The data management platforms market has expanded swiftly in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $7.03 billion in 2025 to $7.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This historical growth is largely driven by the increasing uptake of digital marketing, the surge in online consumer data, the expansion of e-commerce platforms, a move toward analytics-based decision making, and higher enterprise investments in software solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate further, reaching $13.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Growth in this forecast period will be supported by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization tools, the expansion of cloud computing infrastructure, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, rising demand for real-time customer insights, and the proliferation of omni-channel marketing strategies. Key emerging trends include the rising preference for cloud-based DMP solutions, enhanced audience segmentation and personalization capabilities, integration of marketing automation with DMPs, greater emphasis on data governance and compliance, and the use of real-time analytics to gain deeper customer understanding.

Understanding Data Management Platforms and Their Role

Data management platforms (DMPs) are centralized software systems designed to gather, organize, and analyze extensive volumes of both structured and unstructured data from diverse sources. By unifying customer data, DMPs enable businesses to build detailed audience profiles and facilitate targeted marketing campaigns, advanced analytics, and personalized experiences.

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Primary Factors Boosting Growth in the Global Data Management Platforms Market

One of the main elements fueling the expansion of the data management platforms market is the rapid increase in data volumes. Data volumes represent the total quantity of information produced, collected, or stored by enterprises and systems. This rise is largely due to digital transformation initiatives and the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), which generate vast streams of real-time data through connected devices, sensors, and online activities. Data management platforms are crucial because they efficiently organize, store, and process these massive datasets, allowing businesses to securely analyze and extract actionable insights from both structured and unstructured data at scale.

For instance, in February 2025, SOAX Ltd., a UK-based software company, reported that in 2024 approximately 402.89 million terabytes of data were created, captured, copied, or consumed daily, amounting to a staggering 147 zettabytes annually. This figure is expected to rise to 181 zettabytes by 2025. Additionally, in December 2024, G2.ai, a US-based software review marketplace, projected that daily data creation would hit 463 zettabytes by 2025, corresponding to an estimated market value of $229.4 billion. These immense volumes of data underline why data management platforms are becoming essential tools for businesses worldwide.

Leading Regional Markets in Data Management Platforms

North America held the largest share of the data management platforms market in 2025, benefiting from its advanced technology infrastructure and strong enterprise adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding internet penetration, and rising investments in cloud and analytics technologies. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market developments.

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