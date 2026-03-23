New Federal Data Highlights Strength of Powersports in U.S. Outdoor Recreation Economy

Conventional Outdoor Recreation Activities, Current-Dollar Value Added, 2023-2024 Wisconsin, New York, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois experienced the largest increases in motorcycling/ATVing value-added as a share of state GDP. Five states recording the highest overall contributions from motorcycling and ATV riding to their state economies.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show that outdoor recreation remained a powerful driver of the U.S. economy in 2024, with powersports continuing to play a significant role in that growth.According to BEA’s latest Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account data, outdoor recreation generated $1.3 trillion in economic output in 2024 , supporting 5.2 million American jobs and accounting for 2.4% of U.S. gross domestic product. The sector grew 2.7% in real terms (inflation-adjusted) over 2023, underscoring the ongoing demand for outdoor experiences across the country.Within that broader economy, the motorcycling/ATVing category (which includes recreational off-highway vehicles, also called side-by-sides) ranked as the fourth-largest conventional outdoor recreation activity by current-dollar value added, behind boating/fishing, RVing, and hunting/shooting/trapping.“Motorcycling/ATVing posted a slight increase of $200 million from 2023 to 2024 in current-dollar values,” said Buckner Nesheim, Director of Research and Statistics for the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA), and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA). “Even when accounting for inflation, the industry held steady, reflecting the continued strength and enthusiasm for powersports recreation.”A closer analysis of BEA’s Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account dataset shows that Wisconsin, New York, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois experienced the largest increases in motorcycling/ATVing value-added as a share of state GDP.Meanwhile, California, Wisconsin, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Georgia recorded the highest overall contributions from motorcycling and ATV riding to their state economies.“This data illustrates the importance that powersports plays in the broader outdoor recreation economy,” said Nesheim. “Our industry supports millions of jobs, fuels local businesses, and provides millions of Americans opportunities to explore and enjoy the outdoors. It also underscores why it is important that we continue to urge policymakers get the Recreational Trails Program fully funded.”The Recreational Trails Program uses gas taxes paid by off-highway vehicle users to develop and maintain trails for motorized and non-motorized users. While studies have shown that OHV users pay more than $281 million in annual fuel taxes, RTP only provides about $84 million a year in federal funding for trail projects.The BEA releases statistics measuring the outdoor recreation economy for the United States, all 50 states, and the District of Columbia. The 2024 data marks the eighth consecutive year the BEA has reported federal economic data on outdoor recreation.About the Motorcycle Industry CouncilThe Motorcycle Industry Council is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport.

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