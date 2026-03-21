Rony Jabour Selected to Speak at NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2026

Rony Jabour, founder of United Safety Net, leading a workplace safety training session Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. event Rony Jabour presenting on workplace safety in the United States Rony Jabour speaking about risk prevention and worker safety in the United States Rony Jabour speaking at a workplace safety event in the United States

Founder of United Safety Net will present on communication gaps affecting immigrant workers in U.S. safety programs.

Safety programs fail not because of a lack of rules, but because of a lack of understanding” — Rony Jabour

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour , a workplace safety professional and entrepreneur based in Boston, Massachusetts, has been selected to speak at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, an annual event organized by the National Safety Council that brings together safety professionals from across the United States.The event, scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, brings together industry leaders, employers, and safety specialists to discuss workplace risk, training, and prevention strategies across multiple sectors.Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net , a U.S.-based safety training organization that provides instruction in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. His work focuses on improving how safety information is communicated and understood by workers in diverse job site environments.Over the course of his career, Jabour has trained more than 50,000 workers. His approach emphasizes clarity, practical application, and worker comprehension, particularly in environments where language barriers may affect how safety information is received.Addressing Gaps in Safety ProgramsAt the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, Jabour will present a session titled “Why Safety Programs Fail Immigrant Workers — and How Leaders Can Fix It.”The session examines how traditional safety programs may fall short when applied to multilingual and multicultural workforces. While safety standards and procedures are widely established, gaps in communication and understanding can affect how those standards are implemented in practice.The National Safety Council has identified human factors — including fatigue, communication breakdowns, and reduced alertness — as key contributors to workplace incidents. These factors highlight the importance of addressing not only physical hazards, but also how workers perceive and respond to risk.Communication and LeadershipJabour’s work centers on the role of communication and leadership in safety outcomes. His approach encourages organizations to focus on how information is delivered, ensuring that safety expectations are clearly understood at all levels of the workforce.“Safety programs often fail not because of a lack of rules, but because of a lack of understanding,” Jabour said. “If workers do not clearly understand the risks, it becomes difficult to change behavior.”United Safety NetUnited Safety Net provides workplace safety training across the United States, with an emphasis on practical instruction and accessibility. The organization works with employers and workers in industries where clear communication is essential to reducing risk.Its training programs are designed to support real-world application, helping workers better understand safety requirements and apply them consistently on job sites.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is a workplace safety professional and entrepreneur based in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the founder of United Safety Net and focuses on improving safety outcomes through communication, training, and workforce engagement.

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