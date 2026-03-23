Converged Infrastructure Management Market Projected to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR Through 2030, Industry Report

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The Business Research Company’s Converged Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Converged Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The converged infrastructure management market is rapidly evolving as organizations look for efficient ways to handle increasingly complex IT environments. Driven by technological advancements and growing enterprise needs, this sector is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Converged Infrastructure Management

The converged infrastructure management market has seen strong growth in recent times, reaching an estimated value of $11.34 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $12.75 billion by 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth during the recent period has been fueled by the rising volume of enterprise data, heightened adoption of virtualization technologies, a growing need for centralized infrastructure oversight, increased IT budgets, and the push for better operational efficiency.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to expand even more rapidly. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $20.59 billion with a CAGR of 12.7%. Key factors contributing to this surge include widespread cloud adoption, hybrid IT deployments, the rising demand for AI-driven automation, greater focus on cybersecurity and compliance, growth in large-scale enterprise IT ecosystems, as well as the expansion of managed services and IT outsourcing. Notable trends anticipated in this period involve broader use of hyperconverged infrastructure, automation and orchestration software, integrated infrastructure management platforms, and increased reliance on cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Understanding Converged Infrastructure Management and Its Benefits

Converged infrastructure management refers to technology solutions that provide centralized software control and orchestration across integrated computing, storage, and networking assets within a unified framework. It empowers organizations to monitor, manage, automate, and optimize these converged systems through a single interface. The technology supports advanced features like virtualization, automation, analytics, and policy-driven operations, enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, system performance, and reliability within enterprise data centers.

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How Hybrid Cloud Adoption Accelerates Market Growth

One of the main growth drivers for the converged infrastructure management market is the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. Hybrid cloud environments combine private cloud or on-premises infrastructure with public cloud resources, offering flexibility, scalability, and consistent performance across various workloads. As businesses accelerate digital transformation, they seek a balance between security, control, cost-effectiveness, and performance. Converged infrastructure management systems facilitate this by enabling unified management, automation, and optimization across both on-premises and cloud resources.

Supporting this trend, in September 2025, the Cloud Security Alliance—a US-based non-profit organization—reported that hybrid and multi-cloud adoption is widespread. According to their data, 63% of organizations use multiple cloud providers, and 82% maintain some form of hybrid infrastructure. These figures highlight how the growing preference for hybrid cloud environments is propelling demand in the converged infrastructure management market.

Leading Regional Markets in Converged Infrastructure Management

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the converged infrastructure management market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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