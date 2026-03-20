CLAYTON COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Michael Davis, 35, of Jonesboro, has been charged with the trafficking and rape of a 17-year-old female in Clayton County. These charges were brought by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which initiated its investigation after the child disclosed that she was sold for sex in 2023.

“Our message is clear – if you abuse and exploit a child in this state, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Carr. “That means taking action when a victim comes forward and making sure that predators are off our streets and behind bars. We will never stop fighting to protect our most vulnerable Georgians.”

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit took warrants* against Davis on March 19, 2026. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE), the United States Marshals Service and the Clayton County Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

A summary of the charges against Davis is included below.

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully provide a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a minor

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully transport a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Rape in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-1

Aggravated Sodomy in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-2

Sexual Exploitation of Children in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100

Sexual Exploitation of Children in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100

Sexual Exploitation of Children in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100

Cruelty to Children in the First Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.