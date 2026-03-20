Conquering the Divide Unveils a Gripping Fantasy of Survival, Strength, and a World Divided by Fate

Conquering the Divide: The Legend of Barsicon by Angela Stever

Angela Stever delivers an intense and thought-provoking novel where courage is tested against impossible odds in a divided world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Conquering the Divide: The Legend of Barsicon, Angela Stever presents a powerful fantasy novel set in a world fractured by inequality, fear, and rigid separation. Barsicon is divided by a towering wall that separates Light City from The Darkness, creating a stark contrast between privilege and struggle, safety and survival.

At the center of this divided world is a dangerous and ritualized challenge. Each week, a chosen Light Seeker emerges from The Darkness to attempt a climb through seven levels at the wall’s gates, facing trials that test physical endurance, mental strength, and spiritual resilience. Success offers the promise of a better life, while failure results in immediate death.

The story follows sixteen-year-old Seneca Ellis Brant, the youngest Light Seeker in Barsicon’s history. After years of preparation, she stands on the edge of a life-defining moment, ready to face the trials that will determine her future. Her journey is not only about survival but also about understanding the truth behind the world she has been taught to believe in.

As Seneca prepares to confront the trials, questions begin to emerge about what truly lies beyond the wall. The promise of Light City is powerful, but so are the uncertainties surrounding it. Her journey becomes one of both external challenge and internal discovery, forcing her to question whether the life she is striving for is worth the cost.

Blending high-stakes tension with emotional depth, Conquering the Divide explores themes of inequality, sacrifice, and the courage to challenge established systems. Stever crafts a narrative that draws readers into a world where every decision carries weight and every step forward could mean survival or loss.

With its compelling premise and dynamic storytelling, the novel offers an engaging experience for readers who enjoy fantasy-driven narratives with strong characters and meaningful stakes. It highlights the strength required to face fear and the determination needed to pursue a different future.

Conquering the Divide: The Legend of Barsicon is now available—secure your copy here:

https://a.co/d/05BeY1ZP

Learn more about the book and author here:

https://www.angelastever.com/conquering-the-divide

About the Author

Angela Stever brings a uniquely dynamic background to her storytelling. She spent 22 years working in radio and television, including hosting a #1 morning show on a classic rock station in Kingston, Ontario. Alongside her broadcasting career, she has performed stand-up comedy for 13 years, showcasing her creativity and ability to connect with audiences.

Today, she is a voiceover artist, yoga teacher, and musician, drumming in a band called HAG. Stever continues to expand The Legend of Barsicon series and is currently writing the follow-up novel, Divide and Conquer, the second installment in the series.

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