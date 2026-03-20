Timeshare Help Center Partners with UCFS to Offer Accessible Financing for Timeshare Relief

UCFS Partnership - Timeshare Help Center Timeshare Help Center Logo

Timeshare Help Center and UCFS partner to provide low monthly payment options, removing the financial barrier to timeshare cancellation.

Our partnership with UCFS makes timeshare freedom accessible to every family through low monthly payments, regardless of their financial situation.” — Dr. David Thompson, Timeshare Help Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHOENIX, AZ – Timeshare Help Center , a trusted leader in the timeshare cancellation industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with United Consumer Financial Services (UCFS). This collaboration allows Timeshare Help Center to offer accessible, in-house consumer financing, removing the primary financial barrier that prevents many timeshare owners from seeking professional help to exit their burdensome contracts.In 2026, the timeshare industry is experiencing unprecedented increases in annual maintenance fees and special assessments. For many families, the financial strain of these rising, non-negotiable costs has made their timeshares unaffordable. Yet, the upfront cost of hiring a reputable timeshare exit company can also be daunting, leaving many owners feeling trapped in a cycle of debt."We speak with heartbroken families every day who simply cannot afford their timeshare anymore, but they also don't have thousands of dollars sitting in a bank account to pay for a legal cancellation," said Dr. David Thompson of Timeshare Help Center. "Our partnership with UCFS changes that. We can now offer these families a lifeline through low, manageable monthly payments, making freedom from their timeshare accessible immediately."United Consumer Financial Services (UCFS) is a highly respected financial institution with over 40 years of experience providing consumer financing solutions. Through this partnership, Timeshare Help Center clients can apply for financing either over the phone or in-office, with approvals granted almost instantly.The benefits of the Timeshare Help Center and UCFS partnership for consumers include:- Immediate Relief: Clients can begin the timeshare cancellation process right away without needing a large upfront lump sum.- Affordable Payments: Flexible terms allow for low monthly payments that fit within the family budget.- Quick Approvals: A streamlined application process ensures clients get the answers they need in minutes.- Trusted Oversight: Financing is handled by a reputable, established institution, adding an extra layer of security and trust to the process."Exiting a timeshare is one of the best financial decisions an owner can make, as it stops the bleeding of endless maintenance fees," Thompson added. "By partnering with UCFS, we are empowering consumers to take back control of their finances today, rather than waiting until they are completely overwhelmed by debt."Timeshare Help Center continues to stand out in the industry by offering a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and a proprietary process focused on credit protection.Timeshare owners interested in learning more about the UCFS financing options and how to safely exit their timeshare can contact Timeshare Help Center for a free consultation . Visit https://timesharehelpcenter.com or call +1 602-821-0444.About Timeshare Help CenterTimeshare Help Center is a Phoenix-based consumer advocacy organization specializing in legal and ethical timeshare cancellation. Dedicated to transparency and credit protection, the company provides guaranteed solutions for timeshare owners seeking relief from rising fees and unwanted contracts.

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