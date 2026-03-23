The End Brain Cancer Initiative is Hosting a Free Webinar Featuring the Latest Advances in PCNSL Treatment on March 27

Join the “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” webinar to learn about new research, clinical trials, specialists, treatments, diagnostics, and support.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, March 27th at 11 AM Pacific Time, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) will host the “New Developments in PCNSL Treatment” online educational event. Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that begins in immune system cells known as lymphocytes. This free webinar is designed specifically for members of the PCNSL community to learn about new research, clinical trials, specialists, treatments, diagnostics, and support.The event’s Keynote Speaker, Lakshmi Nayak, MD, will share information about “PCNSL Study Results and New Clinical Trials.” Dr. Nayak serves as Director of the Center for CNS Lymphoma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.This webinar will feature presentations from other PCNSL experts, including “The EIFEL Trial for Refractory/Recurrent CNS Lymphoma” from Dr. Christian Grommes, a neuro-oncologist and early drug development specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center who specializes in PCNSL. Attendees will also hear from Dr. Cameron Lilly, Medical Science Liaison at Belay Diagnostics about “Diagnostic Testing for CNS Tumors,” specifically the Summit™ 2.0 and Vantage™ liquid biopsy tests. Dr. Ahmed Hamdy, Curis’ Chief Medical Officer, will also give a presentation on “The TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical Trial.”Thank you to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others for making this free patient disease educational event possible through collaboration. To receive attendance information, register at https://endbraincancer.org/new-developments-in-pcnsl-treatments/ About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future educational events like this one, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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