Ocaquatics B Corp Announcement

Ocaquatics celebrates B Corp Month as a Certified B Corporation, reinforcing its commitment to positive impact in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, Ocaquatics Swim School joins companies around the world in celebrating B Corp Month, a global campaign that highlights businesses using their work as a force for good. Ocaquatics has been a Certified B Corporation since September 2022, meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.B Corp Month is led by the nonprofit organization B Lab and celebrates companies that are working to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economy. Certified B Corporations are evaluated across key areas including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.According to its B Impact Assessment, Ocaquatics earned an overall B Impact Score of 127.7, well above the median score of 50.9 for typical businesses. This score reflects the organization’s commitment to responsible business practices and creating positive impact through its operations and community engagement.Founded in 1994, Ocaquatics Swim School helps families learn to love swimming while becoming safer, more comfortable, and more responsible in, on, and around the water. The organization offers swim lessons for all ages, from infants to adults, through five indoor warm water pools serving families across Miami Dade County.Ocaquatics also became a 100% employee-owned company, strengthening its commitment to long term impact and empowering team members to help guide the future of the organization. This ownership model reflects the company’s belief that business can create meaningful opportunities for people while contributing positively to the community.As a Certified B Corporation, Ocaquatics continues to focus on teaching swimming and water safety while supporting its team members, engaging with the community, and operating with responsibility toward the environment.During B Corp Month, Ocaquatics celebrates being part of a global community of companies that believe success should be measured not only by financial performance but also by the positive impact created for people, communities, and the planet.More information about Ocaquatics Swim School can be found at www.ocaquatics.com About Ocaquatics Swim School:Founded in 1994, Ocaquatics teaches swim lessons for children starting as young as 6 months old and continuing through all levels of development. Through five indoor warm water pools serving families across Miami-Dade County, the organization helps children build confidence and lifelong water safety skills in, on, and around the water. Ocaquatics has been a Certified B Corporation since 2022 and is a 100 percent employee-owned company committed to creating positive impact for families, team members, the community, and the environment.OCAQUATICS LOCATIONS:Kendall: 13408 SW 131st St, Miami, FL 33186Tropical: 4950 SW 75th Ave, Miami, FL 33155Northwest: 10502 NW 134th St, Hialeah, FL 33018Coral Gables: 59 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134Eureka: 11101 SW 176 St, Miami, FL 33157

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