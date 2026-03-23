Cloud-Based Email Security Market Forecast to Reach USD $14.33 Billion by 2030 at a 25.6% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Cloud-Based Email Security Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud-Based Email Security Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud-based email security sector has become increasingly vital as organizations face growing cyber risks. With the rise of sophisticated email threats and the increasing reliance on cloud technology, this market is positioned for substantial expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors shaping its future development.

Cloud-Based Email Security Market Size and Growth Prospects

The cloud-based email security market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $5.77 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. This impressive growth so far has been driven by a surge in cyber threats, particularly email-based attacks, wider adoption of cloud infrastructure, increasing IT budgets in enterprises, stricter regulatory standards, and a notable rise in malware and phishing incidents worldwide.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its steep upward trajectory, reaching $14.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.6%. Factors fueling this future growth include the integration of AI-powered threat detection technologies, expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, greater demand for secure collaboration solutions, increasing cybersecurity investments by small and medium businesses as well as large enterprises, and the urgent need for real-time threat monitoring and rapid response mechanisms. Emerging trends during this period will feature broader adoption of cloud-based email security platforms, enhanced threat intelligence integration, rising popularity of managed security services, growing implementation of email encryption and data loss prevention tools, and heightened focus on compliance and incident response capabilities.

Understanding Cloud-Based Email Security Services

Cloud-based email security offers a specialized service that safeguards email communications by leveraging cloud infrastructure to identify, filter, and block threats such as spam, phishing attempts, malware infections, and data breaches. It plays a crucial role in protecting sensitive information, ensuring business operations remain uninterrupted, and helping organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements. By providing immediate threat detection, encryption, and policy enforcement, these solutions eliminate the need for on-premises hardware, delivering scalability, automatic updates, and centralized control for security management.

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How Rising Cyber Threats Propel Market Growth

A major factor accelerating the cloud-based email security market is the persistent escalation of cyber threats and phishing attacks. These malicious activities target computers, networks, or data, with phishing specifically deceiving users into revealing confidential information. As cybercriminals increasingly exploit digital communication channels to trick users and gain unauthorized access, the demand for robust email security solutions has surged. Cloud-based email protection counters these risks by filtering harmful emails, identifying suspicious links, and blocking malware before it reaches the user’s inbox. This enhances visibility into threats, maintains continuous defense, and lowers the chances of data breaches and stolen credentials, ultimately reinforcing organizational cybersecurity. For instance, in March 2024, Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab reported a 40 percent rise in phishing attacks in 2023, with its anti-phishing technology blocking over 709 million phishing and scam attempts compared to the previous year. This growing threat landscape is a key driver behind the cloud-based email security market’s expansion.

The Role of Cloud Adoption and Regulatory Pressures in Market Growth

Besides escalating cyberattacks, the broader adoption of cloud computing infrastructure and heightened regulatory compliance requirements are instrumental in boosting the cloud-based email security market. Enterprises are progressively moving to cloud-based environments to increase agility and reduce costs, which in turn necessitates advanced security measures tailored for cloud platforms. Additionally, stringent data protection regulations worldwide compel organizations to implement comprehensive email security solutions to avoid penalties and safeguard consumer data. These combined factors are propelling more businesses to invest in cloud-based email security services.

Regions Leading the Cloud-Based Email Security Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for cloud-based email security solutions, driven by a mature cybersecurity ecosystem and high adoption rates of emerging technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is fueled by rising digital transformation initiatives, increasing cybercrime incidents, growing awareness about cybersecurity, and expanding IT infrastructure investments across countries in this region. Other areas covered in market analyses include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global landscape with varying growth dynamics.

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