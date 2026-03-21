Filming Begins on Todd J. Stein's The Final Fight; Joshua Davis, Trini Alvarado, and Ryan Spahn Join the Cast

Josh Davis Portrays Scott Cohen in The Final Fight Film Actor Ryan Spahn plays Brad in The Final Fight Trini Alvarado as Paige Carson, a New York Times reporter, in The Final Fight

Production is set to begin on The Final Fight, a powerful new film written and directed by Todd J. Stein, inspired by his family’s story.

Choosing the actors who will portray my family and the people closest to me has been emotional and incredibly meaningful.” — Filmmaker Todd J. Stein, The Final Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of development, this deeply personal project is moving into production, with filming scheduled to begin on Manhattan’s Upper East Side the last weekend of the month. Rooted in the life and legacy of Stein’s father, Marvin Stein, a former Golden Gloves boxer from Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood, whose story was chronicled in a cover piece by The New York Times, The Final Fight tells an emotional and urgent story while shedding light on the devastating consequences families can face when guardianship goes wrong.The film has already resonated with supporters across the country, building national momentum through grassroots fundraising and audience support. Stein has assembled an exceptional cast and crew made entirely of New York-based artists, bringing an added sense of authenticity and local spirit to the production. Casting the film has been especially meaningful for Stein, as the actors will portray people drawn directly from his own life and family.Leading the cast is seasoned Broadway actor Joshua Davis (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square; television: The Gilded Age, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU), who will portray Scott Cohen, the film’s lead protagonist. The character is based on Stein’s own life and his journey alongside his father as they confront a broken guardianship system. “Joshua has truly embodied the role of Scott, a character based on my own life and my journey with my father to challenge a broken guardianship system,” said Stein. “I’m confident he will bring depth, honesty, and power to the performance.” Stein, who long had a complicated relationship with his father, found their bond rebuilt through the painful ordeal of fighting his father’s placement into guardianship, a system that declared his father incapacitated without him ever meeting the judge in 2019.Also joining the cast is acclaimed actress Trini Alvarado (Little Women, Stella; HBO’s The Staircase), who will portray a reporter serving as the film’s moral compass. In story, her character, Paige Carson, ultimately breaks the case wide open through a cover story in a New York Times article, sparking a long-overdue national conversation about abuses within the guardianship system.The actual events were chronicled in a cover story in 2021, The Fight Of This Old Boxer’s Life Was With His Own Family , written by John Leland. Rounding out the cast is Ryan Spahn (Gloria, Richard II; television: Elsbeth, Succession, American Horror Story), who will portray Brad, Scott’s partner. The role brings stability to Scott’s world, showing up for him as his life begins to unravel, and grounds the story in love, loyalty, and resilience. Stein also collaborated with esteemed casting director Adrienne Stern, who drew deeply from New York’s extraordinary talent pool to help bring these real-life roles to the screen. With characters based on people from Stein’s life, authenticity and care have been central to the casting process.“Bringing The Final Fight to life has been one of the most moving experiences of my career,” said Stein. “This is not only a film I’ve been developing for many years, it’s also a story that is deeply personal to me. Choosing the actors who will portray my family and the people closest to me has been emotional and incredibly meaningful. It’s a tremendous honor to direct this film and tell a story rooted in my father’s life and legacy.”In recent weeks, the production team has been casting, scouting locations, and preparing for principal photography. Among the featured New York locations is Gotham Coffee Café, a place where Stein spent many days writing, and which now becomes part of the world of the film. Stein is joined on the producing team by Marlene Schneider, who, after two decades as a Vice President at the National Council on Aging, has stepped into the role of producer. Personally moved by Stein’s script, Schneider feels deeply honored to help bring The Final Fight to the screen.Independent filmmaking has been at the heart of The Final Fight from the beginning. The project’s first Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign surpassed its goal, raising $12,300 from supporters who believe in the film’s mission and message. With the full production budget significantly higher, the team is now preparing to launch a second campaign to help bring the film to completion.The project has also been featured by Indie Shorts Mag , which highlighted its trajectory alongside Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash and Jim Cummings’s Thunder Road. Like those films, The Final Fight began with a proof of concept and festival run, building an audience before expanding into a feature.“My hope is that The Final Fight is not only a powerful and beautiful film, but also one that raises awareness about a critical issue affecting families across the country,” Stein added. “This film exists because of community, and every bit of support helps us tell this story the right way.” More updates on casting, production, and the upcoming fundraising campaign will be announced soon.

The Final Fight Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.