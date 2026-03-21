New Breakout Single ‘The Quilt’ Video Taped at The National Quilt Museum Debuts on National Quilting Day

Singer Songwriter SJ McDonald Live Quilting Demonstrations at The National Quilting Museum o National Quilting Day

Featured artist in Billboard’s Must Hear New Country Songs, SJ McDonald, releases a video of her new breakout single, "The Quilt," on National Quilting Day

We were delighted when SJ contacted us about taping a video of her new single, "The Quilt, " at The National Quilt Museum, and here we are celebrating the debut of her video on National Quilting Day!” — Bonnie Schrock, Executive Director, of The National Quilt Museum

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today is National Quilting Day ! Get in the mood by watching a video of rising country artist, SJ McDonald, performing her breakout single “ The Quilt ” in the galleries of The National Quilt Museum . This special recording is in celebration of all the quiltmakers and quilt enthusiasts on this day, celebrated annually on the third Saturday of March around the worldCoordinated by The National Quilt Museum, in partnership with The Quilt Alliance, National Quilting Day is an opportunity for everyone to experience the art of quilting. At the National Quilt Museum, visitors can watch a series of live quilting demonstrations and participate in a host of interactive make-and-take activities from 10 am until 4 pm. All National Quilting Day events are free with ticketed admission.SJ McDonald is a singer and award-winning songwriter who has built her reputation the hard way, playing more than 75 shows a year across the USA. She is currently on tour with country music star Emily Ann Roberts. SJ grew up around family members who quilted, and she saw firsthand how the stitches weaved together to create something beautiful. Her single “The Quilt” weaves together the realities of chasing a dream as a woman in country music by stitching together sacrifice, resilience, and identity.One of her dreams came true when she contacted Bonnie Schrock, executive director of The National Quilt Museum, to request permission to film a video for her new single, “The Quilt,” at America’s premier quilt museum. “We were delighted when SJ contacted us,” said Schrock, “and her timing was perfect as it was just weeks before National Quilting Day. Her producers acted quickly to make it happen, and here we are celebrating SJ’s video on our big day.”The Museum is open from 10 am–5 pm on National Quilting Day; regular admission applies. For the full event schedule, visit The National Quilt Museum’s website. The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.

The Quilt by SJ McDonald

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