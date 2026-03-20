Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom induct 19th Class of the California Hall of Fame

“Each Hall of Fame class offers a snapshot of California’s evolving legacy, and this year’s inductees reflect the depth of talent and vision found across our state. We are honored to share their stories and preserve their contributions as part of California’s history.” — Anne Marie Petrie, Chair of the California Museum Board of Trustees

Last night’s ceremony also honored the posthumous inductees of the 18th class of the California Hall of Fame, with members of their family in attendance. Inducted during a virtual ceremony in 2024, Julia Child, Ina Donna Coolbrith, Vicki Manalo Draves, Mitsuye Endo, Dian Fossey, Alice Piper, and Tina Turner made history as the first all-women class. of California.