Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Market Expected to Grow to $5.67 Billion by 2030 at 16.6% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud network attached storage (NAS) gateway market has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing need for efficient data management across hybrid and cloud environments. As businesses generate more data and adopt cloud technologies, this market is set to experience significant growth through 2030. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Market Size and Growth Projections

The cloud network attached storage (NAS) gateway market reached $2.64 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to $3.07 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth during the previous years has been driven by rising adoption of cloud storage solutions, expanding enterprise data volumes, higher demand for hybrid cloud infrastructures, growth in on-premises storage deployments, and an increasing need for secure file sharing capabilities. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even faster, reaching $5.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.6%. Factors fueling this projected surge include the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) for storage management, expansion of multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments, increasing demand for disaster recovery as a service, and the rise of data-heavy applications such as analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, integration with cybersecurity solutions will continue to boost market development. Key trends anticipated in the coming years involve wider adoption of hybrid cloud NAS gateways, heightened demand for secure data access and encryption, growth in data synchronization and caching devices, expansion of cloud backup and disaster recovery gateways, and a stronger focus on IT modernization and business continuity solutions.

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Understanding Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway and Its Importance

A cloud network attached storage (NAS) gateway serves as a network-attached storage solution that provides seamless, scalable, and secure access to cloud storage while maintaining integration with on-premises systems. This technology enables organizations to efficiently manage, store, and retrieve data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, improving data availability, reliability, and operational flexibility. Cloud NAS gateways also support critical business functions such as continuity planning, data backup, collaboration, and IT modernization efforts, making them essential tools for modern enterprises facing growing data management challenges.

Increasing Unstructured Data as a Major Growth Driver for the Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Market

One of the primary forces behind the expanding cloud network attached storage (NAS) gateway market is the surge in unstructured data volumes. Unstructured data includes information that lacks a predefined format or organization, making it challenging to handle using traditional databases. The rapid growth of digital content creation and collaboration within organizations—where employees constantly generate documents, emails, images, videos, and shared files—is fueling this increase. Cloud NAS gateways address this challenge by supporting scalable hybrid storage systems that integrate on-premises infrastructure with cloud environments. For instance, in December 2025, Komprise, a US-based tech firm, reported that 74% of organizations were storing over 5 petabytes (PB) of unstructured data, marking a 57% rise compared to 2024. This significant growth in data volumes is a key factor driving demand for cloud NAS gateway solutions.

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Additional Factors Contributing to Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Market Expansion

Besides unstructured data growth, other elements propelling market development include the growing need for secure file sharing and hybrid cloud infrastructures that provide flexibility and efficiency. Enterprises are also increasingly focused on disaster recovery solutions and IT modernization initiatives, which cloud NAS gateways facilitate. The rising importance of AI-driven storage management systems is creating new opportunities for advanced data handling and optimization, further encouraging market uptake.

Geographical Landscape of the Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) Gateway Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cloud network attached storage (NAS) gateway market, benefiting from early adoption of cloud technologies and strong enterprise IT infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and increasing investments in IT modernization across countries in this region. Other regions featured in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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