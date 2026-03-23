30-Year Claims Veteran Reveals the 5 Most Common Mistakes Florida Homeowners Make After a Fire

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Florida's Leading Certified Public Adjuster Warns That What You Do In the First 48 Hours Can Make or Break Your Settlement

In 30 years, I've never seen an insurance company volunteer to pay more. That's why Florida homeowners need someone in their corner.” — Cesar Marin

NEWBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a house fire, most Florida homeowners face not one crisis, but two: the fire itself, and the insurance claim process that follows.According to Certified Public Adjuster Cesar Marin of American Premier Claim Consultants, the mistakes homeowners make in the hours and days after a fire can cost them tens of thousands of dollars in rightful compensation — often without them ever realizing it.With more than 30 years of experience managing residential and commercial property claims across Florida, Marin has seen the same costly errors repeated by everyday homeowners who simply didn't know what to do next. Now, he's sharing what he's learned so that Florida families can protect themselves when they need it most.> MISTAKE #1: Accepting the Insurance Company's First Settlement OfferWhat should a homeowner do when the insurance company makes an offer?Never accept the first offer without an independent assessment. Initial settlements routinely undervalue structural damage, smoke infiltration, and contents losses that are not immediately visible.Insurance adjusters work for the insurance company — not for you. Their initial valuation may overlook hidden fire damage behind walls, compromised HVAC systems, or smoke and soot contamination that lingers deep into a home's structure. A professional review of your fire insurance claim can reveal losses that were never factored into that first number.> MISTAKE #2: Failing to Document Everything Before Cleanup BeginsWhy is documentation so critical after a house fire?Photographs, videos, and written records taken before any cleanup or restoration begins form the foundation of a strong insurance claim. Once debris is removed, that evidence is gone permanently.Walk through every room. Photograph every item. Record damage to ceilings, floors, personal belongings, and structural elements. Save receipts from emergency expenses such as hotel stays and meals, as these may be recoverable under your Additional Living Expenses (ALE) coverage. Many policyholders lose reimbursable costs simply because they didn't document them in time.> MISTAKE #3: Giving a Recorded Statement Without Professional GuidanceInsurance carriers often request a recorded statement shortly after a loss.Many homeowners comply without understanding that what they say — and how they say it — can be used to limit or dispute their claim.You are not legally required to provide a recorded statement before consulting with a professional claims advocate. Contacting a licensed public adjuster before speaking on the record is one of the most protective steps a homeowner can take.> MISTAKE #4: Underestimating Smoke and Soot DamageIs smoke damage covered under a standard fire insurance policy?Yes. Smoke damage, soot infiltration, and odor remediation are typically covered under a standard homeowners policy, but they must be properly identified and documented to be included in the settlement.Smoke travels far beyond the area of visible fire damage. It penetrates insulation, ductwork, closets, and personal property throughout the home. Without a thorough scope of loss that accounts for smoke contamination, full remediation costs are often excluded from settlements.> MISTAKE #5: Waiting Too Long to File or Dispute a ClaimHow long does a Florida homeowner have to file a fire insurance claim?Under Florida law, you have one year from the date of loss to file your initial claim — also called a notice of loss. If the insurance company underpays or denies your claim, you then have two years to file a lawsuit. Missing either deadline can permanently forfeit your right to compensation.Time also matters for practical reasons. Evidence degrades. Witnesses become harder to reach. Restoration costs increase. The sooner a licensed professional begins documenting and negotiating your claim, the stronger your position.ABOUT CESAR MARIN AND AMERICAN PREMIER CLAIM CONSULTANTS Cesar Marin | Claim Adjuster is a Florida-licensed and bonded public adjuster (PA License #E149537) with HAAG certification and more than three decades of hands-on claims experience. He leads American Premier Claim Consultants, a Newberry, Florida-based firm that represents property owners across the entire state in disputes involving hurricane, fire, water, mold, roof, and specialty damage claims.The firm operates on a "no recovery, no fee" model, meaning homeowners pay nothing unless a settlement is reached. American Premier Claim Consultants currently holds a 5.0 Google rating with 132 five-star reviews from Florida homeowners.If you or someone you know is navigating a fire insurance claim in Florida, speaking with a Certified Public Adjuster before accepting any settlement could be the most important call you make.Contact American Premier Claim Consultants at 1-844-313-3155 or visitamericanpremierclaims.com to request a free claim review.No recovery. No fee. No risk.

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