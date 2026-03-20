Transworld M&A Advisors Selected to Represent Sale of Major S. FLA Construction Platform; Seeking Additional Sellers

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

Master Certified Business Intermediary

Master CBI Logo

Construction, Engineering, Logistics

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Transworld Business Advisors Global

We have buyers for HVAC, electrical, plumbing & site contractors. Confidential discussions now open for qualified owners.

Buyers are actively acquiring construction businesses—now is the time to act”
— Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld M&A Advisors, led by Partner and International Director of Sales Tom Milana, has been exclusively engaged to represent the sale of a highly profitable, vertically integrated construction and site development platform operating across South Florida.

The platform offers a fully integrated, single-source solution across excavation, underground utilities, hauling, debris removal, and recycling, positioning it as a premier acquisition target for private equity and strategic buyers.

Buyers Are Actively Acquiring—Not Waiting
This engagement comes on the heels of multiple recent transactions in the trades and construction sectors, where qualified buyers are aggressively pursuing scalable operators with strong infrastructure, equipment, and teams in place.

“We are seeing a clear shift—buyers are no longer waiting for deals, they are competing for them,” said Tom Milana. “Groups are actively deploying capital into construction, HVAC, plumbing, and infrastructure-related businesses right now.”

A Blueprint for Premium Valuations
The newly engaged platform represents what today’s buyers want:

Vertically integrated operations

Recurring and diversified revenue streams

Established crews and management

Significant equipment and asset base

Limited owner dependency

With over $12M+ in revenue and $4M+ in adjusted EBITDA, the business demonstrates both scale and profitability—two key drivers behind current premium valuations.


The Window Is Open for Owners Considering Exit
Transworld emphasizes that market conditions are strongly favoring sellers—particularly those in:

Electrical contracting

HVAC and mechanical services

Plumbing businesses

Site development and excavation

Trucking, hauling, and environmental services

However, not all businesses are receiving the same level of interest.

“Preparation and positioning matter more than ever,” Milana added. “Owners who have clean financials, transferable operations, and real infrastructure are commanding serious attention—and strong pricing.”

We Bring Buyers to the Table
Unlike traditional brokerage models, Transworld actively maintains relationships with:

Private equity groups executing roll-ups

Strategic acquirers expanding regionally

Family offices seeking cash-flowing platforms

Qualified owner-operators with capital

“We don’t just list businesses—we create a market,” said Milana. “Our buyers are vetted, funded, and actively looking. That’s the difference.”

Call to Action: Confidential Conversations Now Open
Transworld is selectively taking on new sell-side engagements across Florida and is encouraging business owners considering a sale—now or within the next 2–3 years—to initiate confidential discussions.

“If you’re thinking about retiring, de-risking, or capitalizing on what you’ve built, this is the moment to explore your options,” Milana said. “The demand is real—but timing and execution are everything.”

About Transworld M&A Advisors
Transworld M&A Advisors is a global leader in mergers and acquisitions, with over 250 offices worldwide and a track record of representing middle-market businesses across construction, services, and infrastructure sectors.

Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 561-702-6867
tom@tworld.com
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Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 561-702-6867 tom@tworld.com
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Transworld Business Advisors
5101 NW 21st Ave, Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309
United States
+1 561-702-6867
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About

Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

Transworld Business Advisors Milana Tom

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