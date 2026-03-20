Transworld M&A Advisors Selected to Represent Sale of Major S. FLA Construction Platform; Seeking Additional Sellers

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Master CBI Logo Construction, Engineering, Logistics Transworld Business Advisors Global

We have buyers for HVAC, electrical, plumbing & site contractors. Confidential discussions now open for qualified owners.

Buyers are actively acquiring construction businesses—now is the time to act” — Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld M&A Advisors, led by Partner and International Director of Sales Tom Milana, has been exclusively engaged to represent the sale of a highly profitable, vertically integrated construction and site development platform operating across South Florida.

The platform offers a fully integrated, single-source solution across excavation, underground utilities, hauling, debris removal, and recycling, positioning it as a premier acquisition target for private equity and strategic buyers.

Buyers Are Actively Acquiring—Not Waiting

This engagement comes on the heels of multiple recent transactions in the trades and construction sectors, where qualified buyers are aggressively pursuing scalable operators with strong infrastructure, equipment, and teams in place.

“We are seeing a clear shift—buyers are no longer waiting for deals, they are competing for them,” said Tom Milana. “Groups are actively deploying capital into construction, HVAC, plumbing, and infrastructure-related businesses right now.”

A Blueprint for Premium Valuations

The newly engaged platform represents what today’s buyers want:

Vertically integrated operations

Recurring and diversified revenue streams

Established crews and management

Significant equipment and asset base

Limited owner dependency

With over $12M+ in revenue and $4M+ in adjusted EBITDA, the business demonstrates both scale and profitability—two key drivers behind current premium valuations.



The Window Is Open for Owners Considering Exit

Transworld emphasizes that market conditions are strongly favoring sellers—particularly those in:

Electrical contracting

HVAC and mechanical services

Plumbing businesses

Site development and excavation

Trucking, hauling, and environmental services

However, not all businesses are receiving the same level of interest.

“Preparation and positioning matter more than ever,” Milana added. “Owners who have clean financials, transferable operations, and real infrastructure are commanding serious attention—and strong pricing.”

We Bring Buyers to the Table

Unlike traditional brokerage models, Transworld actively maintains relationships with:

Private equity groups executing roll-ups

Strategic acquirers expanding regionally

Family offices seeking cash-flowing platforms

Qualified owner-operators with capital

“We don’t just list businesses—we create a market,” said Milana. “Our buyers are vetted, funded, and actively looking. That’s the difference.”

Call to Action: Confidential Conversations Now Open

Transworld is selectively taking on new sell-side engagements across Florida and is encouraging business owners considering a sale—now or within the next 2–3 years—to initiate confidential discussions.

“If you’re thinking about retiring, de-risking, or capitalizing on what you’ve built, this is the moment to explore your options,” Milana said. “The demand is real—but timing and execution are everything.”

About Transworld M&A Advisors

Transworld M&A Advisors is a global leader in mergers and acquisitions, with over 250 offices worldwide and a track record of representing middle-market businesses across construction, services, and infrastructure sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.