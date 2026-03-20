Edgewood High Freshman Places 5th Nationally at Harvard Debate Tournament

Dexin Kong becomes the first WCUSD student to reach the Harvard finals, competing against nearly 6,000 entries from across the globe

This is a milestone not just for Dexin, but for our entire district” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgewood High School freshman Dexin Kong placed 5th in the nation at the prestigious Harvard National Speech and Debate Tournament. Kong’s impressive performance made history as the first student from the West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) to reach the competition's final round.The tournament was held February 14–16 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and represents the largest, most competitive high school speech and debate event in the country. This year's event included nearly 6,000 entries from 574 schools across 43 states and 15 countries. Kong advanced to the finals in Original Oratory, a category in which competitors deliver a self-written, memorized speech on a topic of their choosing.WCUSD sent 18 students to the tournament, marking this year’s participation the district's strongest performance at Harvard to date."This is a milestone not just for Dexin, but for our entire district," said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . "To see a freshman rise to this level on a national stage speaks to her talent, discipline, and the strength of our growing Speech and Debate program."The achievement is particularly significant given that WCUSD's Speech and Debate program is only four years old. Kong's top-five national finish signals a new era for the district's competitive academic programs, demonstrating that its students can not only compete but truly excel at the highest levels nationwide.About West Covina Unified School District:The West Covina Unified School District is dedicated to providing high-quality education to students in West Covina, CA. Committed to fostering student success through innovation and community collaboration, the district serves over 7,800 students across multiple schools. For more information, visit wcusd.org.

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