Transworld Business Advisors Closes $3.9M Electrical Contractor Sale, Signals Strong Buyer Demand

Want to Retire, Now is the Time!

SOLD Electrical Contractor

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Apogee Award Tom Milana

$3.9M sale closed. Active buyers seeking electrical, HVAC, and plumbing companies. If you're considering selling, now is the time.

Trades businesses are in high demand—buyers are ready now”
— Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors, led by Partner and M&A Advisor Thomas Milana, today announced the successful sale of a well-established electrical contracting company for $3,900,000, further reinforcing the strong market demand for profitable service-based trades businesses across Florida and beyond.

The transaction highlights a growing trend: highly qualified buyers—including private investors, strategic operators, and private equity groups—are actively seeking acquisitions in the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and broader mechanical contracting sectors.

“This was a competitive process with multiple qualified buyers,” said Tom Milana. “The skilled trades sector continues to outperform due to recurring demand, fragmented ownership, and significant opportunities for consolidation. Well-run companies with strong financials and transferable operations are commanding premium valuations.”

Strong Buyer Demand Driving Seller Opportunities
The successful closing reflects a broader market dynamic where demand for trades-based businesses is outpacing supply. Transworld is currently engaged with a deep pipeline of vetted buyers actively seeking:

Electrical contractors

HVAC companies

Plumbing businesses

Mechanical and specialty trade contractors

Many of these buyers are well-capitalized, SBA-backed, or part of larger roll-up strategies targeting scalable service businesses.

A Proven Process That Delivers Results
Transworld’s approach combines sell-side representation with active buyer engagement, creating a competitive environment that maximizes value and deal certainty.

“Our edge is not just listing businesses—it’s controlling both sides of the market,” Milana added. “We maintain relationships with serious buyers who are ready to transact, which allows us to create leverage for our sellers and close efficiently.”

Ideal Time for Owners Considering Exit
With many trade business owners approaching retirement, current market conditions present a unique window of opportunity. Sellers who have:

Consistent or growing revenue

Verifiable financials

Transferable customer relationships

Licensed and structured operations

are particularly well-positioned to achieve strong valuations.

Transworld notes that businesses properly prepared for sale—and priced in line with market realities—are seeing heightened interest and faster deal timelines.

Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 561-702-6867
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Thomas R. Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 561-702-6867
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Transworld Business Advisors
5101 NW 21st Ave, Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309
United States
+1 561-702-6867
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About

Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

Transworld Business Advisors Milana Tom

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