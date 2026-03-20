Transworld Business Advisors Closes $3.9M Electrical Contractor Sale, Signals Strong Buyer Demand

SOLD Electrical Contractor Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Transworld Business Advisors Global Apogee Award Tom Milana

$3.9M sale closed. Active buyers seeking electrical, HVAC, and plumbing companies. If you're considering selling, now is the time.

Trades businesses are in high demand—buyers are ready now” — Tom Milana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors, led by Partner and M&A Advisor Thomas Milana, today announced the successful sale of a well-established electrical contracting company for $3,900,000, further reinforcing the strong market demand for profitable service-based trades businesses across Florida and beyond.

The transaction highlights a growing trend: highly qualified buyers—including private investors, strategic operators, and private equity groups—are actively seeking acquisitions in the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and broader mechanical contracting sectors.

“This was a competitive process with multiple qualified buyers,” said Tom Milana. “The skilled trades sector continues to outperform due to recurring demand, fragmented ownership, and significant opportunities for consolidation. Well-run companies with strong financials and transferable operations are commanding premium valuations.”

Strong Buyer Demand Driving Seller Opportunities

The successful closing reflects a broader market dynamic where demand for trades-based businesses is outpacing supply. Transworld is currently engaged with a deep pipeline of vetted buyers actively seeking:

Electrical contractors

HVAC companies

Plumbing businesses

Mechanical and specialty trade contractors

Many of these buyers are well-capitalized, SBA-backed, or part of larger roll-up strategies targeting scalable service businesses.

A Proven Process That Delivers Results

Transworld’s approach combines sell-side representation with active buyer engagement, creating a competitive environment that maximizes value and deal certainty.

“Our edge is not just listing businesses—it’s controlling both sides of the market,” Milana added. “We maintain relationships with serious buyers who are ready to transact, which allows us to create leverage for our sellers and close efficiently.”

Ideal Time for Owners Considering Exit

With many trade business owners approaching retirement, current market conditions present a unique window of opportunity. Sellers who have:

Consistent or growing revenue

Verifiable financials

Transferable customer relationships

Licensed and structured operations

are particularly well-positioned to achieve strong valuations.

Transworld notes that businesses properly prepared for sale—and priced in line with market realities—are seeing heightened interest and faster deal timelines.

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