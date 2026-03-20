New Edition of Jay Levy’s ‘Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First’ Offers New Insights

Cover of "Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First: Helping Couples, Youth, and Unaccompanied Adults, 2nd Ed"

Recommended reading for human service workers across a variety of settings who want to better serve vulnerable people with complex trauma and multiple needs.

If we really want to significantly reduce long-term homelessness, then we need to bring together quality outreach and support services with affordable housing options for the most vulnerable among us.” — Jay S. Levy

ANN ARBOR, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirteen years ago, " Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First " ( Loving Healing Press , 2013) by Jay Levy was published as an educational resource for learning and reflection on how to address the vexing problems of homelessness, trauma, and loss. The latest edition of the book, released this month, remains loyal to the same spirit and purpose.In addition to an improved format and layout, the new edition of Levy’s book also comes with a new Preface by the author and a new Introduction by Robin Johnson, Leader of the Psychologically Informed Environments movement. Individual chapters have been updated with new insights on creating a positive work culture and instituting Reflective Practice: Transforming Supervision to Co-vision. The expanded appendix of the new edition includes Levy’s 2025 interview by Australian author, blogger, and psychologist Dr. Bob Rich.Levy puts a trusting relationship and an effective communication that becomes goal-centered at the core of pretreatment. These person-centered endeavors benefit significantly from the worker’s unwavering sense of optimism. The updated version of "Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First" explores four keys to pretreatment:1. To get where the client is at;2. Interventions are informed by how our words and actions resonate in the client’s world;3. A trusting relationship between worker and client is foundational, while common language construction is our main tool toward facilitating positive change;4. The onus is on the worker to remain optimistic and instill a sense of hope“If we really want to significantly reduce long-term homelessness,” reminds Jay Levy, “then we need to bring together quality outreach and support services with affordable housing options so the most vulnerable among us can achieve a sense of community, dignity and meaning, while safely living in their homes.”The updated edition of "Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First" is recommended reading for human service workers across a variety of settings who want to better serve vulnerable people with complex trauma and multiple needs.About the AuthorA resident of Western MA, Jay S. Levy has worked for more than thirty years with people who experience homelessness. His past publications include "Homeless Narratives and Pretreatment Pathways" (2010), "Pretreatment Guide for Homeless Outreach & Housing First" (2013), "Pretreatment In Action: Interactive Exploration from Homelessness to Housing Stabilization" (2021), and" Pretreatment Across Multiple Fields of Practice: Trauma-Informed Approach to Homelessness and Beyond" (2024). He has also authored a monograph and several journal articles on Homelessness issues. Levy welcomes readers to visit him at https://www.jayslevy.com/

Presentation on Homeless Outreach at Westfield State College

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