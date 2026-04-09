Screening Movie VIETNAM WAR: UNTOLD STORIES — Washington, D.C. Area-April 12-2026

A screening of Vietnam War Untold Stories

— A powerful new documentary movie of South Vietnam and the Vietnamese diaspora. FREE ADMISSION

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam War: Untold Stories from the South — Trials, Triumphs, & Tragedies Premiere in the Washington, D.C. Area on April 12, 2026A powerful new documentary that centers the lived experiences and overlooked perspectives of South Vietnam and the Vietnamese diaspora will premiere in the Washington, D.C. area on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Vietnam War: Untold Stories from the South — Trials, Triumphs, & Tragedies brings forward voices too often missing from mainstream retellings—stories of courage, loss, resilience, and moral complexity spanning the war years and their long aftermath.Grounded in firsthand testimony and supported by historical records and archival materials, the film also reaches back to the years before the war to explain how Vietnam’s political and social foundations shaped the conflict—and why its consequences are still felt today. The documentary aims to broaden public understanding beyond ideology and headlines—toward human truth, context, memory, and dignity.“This premiere in the nation’s capital region is especially meaningful,” said Producer Nam Pham. “Our goal is not to reopen old wounds, but to honor lives and histories that have been minimized or misunderstood—and to invite honest dialogue rooted in compassion and facts.”The premiere will include a special screening followed by a discussion with the filmmakers and invited guests.PREMIERE DETAILSEvent: Premiere Screening — Vietnam War: Untold Stories from the South—Trials, Triumphs, & TragediesDate: Sunday, April 12, 2026Time: 2:30 PM- 6:00 PMVenue: LOOK Cinemas Theater-Tysons at the Boro • 1667 Silver Hill Dr. McLean, VA 22102FREE ADMISSIONMedia RSVP: Angie Nguyen, 562-713-2353ABOUT THE FILMVietnam War: Untold Stories from the South — Trials, Triumphs, & Tragedies is a documentary feature that amplifies perspectives from the South Vietnamese experience and explores the personal and political consequences of the Vietnam War—before, during, and after 1975. Blending interviews with historical records, archival footage, and contextual timelines from the pre-war years, the film examines themes of sacrifice, identity, memory, and the refugee journey, while challenging simplified narratives that overlook the complexity of the conflict and its human cost.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESCredentialed press may request:• Interview access with Producer Nam Pham and select participants (as available)• Stills, trailer link, and press kit• Coverage of post-screening discussion and community reception (if applicable)MEDIA CONTACTMedia RSVP: Angie Nguyen, 562-713-2353Producer: Nam PhamVenue: LOOK Cinemas Theater-Tysons at The Boro • 1667 Silver Hill Dr. McLean, VA 22102Email: Nam@nextvietnam.org

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