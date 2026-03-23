‘Stay In The Car’ Sound Editor on the World Premiere at CREDO23 and upcoming screening at BEVERLY HILLS FILM FESTIVAL

Lara Hunter and Ashley Alva in 'Stay in the Car'

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The short film crime thriller 'Stay In The Car' starring Lara Hunter (Dead Life), Timothy V. Murphy (NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime), and Ashley Alva (Bird Box), is making major headways on the film festival circuit.The film's Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer, Jonathan Silverman, is excited for the expanded festival release of the film in the coming months. 'Stay In The Car' captures one night in the life of a fifteen-year-old girl waiting in her mother’s El Camino, and the quiet reckoning that unfolds in the stillness. Set against the dim glow of streetlights and the hum of passing sirens, Jonathan was able to use natural soundscapes and the recorded audio to craft an immersive experience that places the viewer inside the car alongside the characters for the duration of the film's journey. Brought on in the late stages of post-production, there was a clear vision from director, Calvin Ghaznavi, on how he wanted the audience to feel connected to the characters and impacted by the unsettling environment through the sound.‘Stay In The Car’ has begun to build festival recognition, with its upcoming World Premiere at CREDO23 FILM FESTIVAL on March 28th, and upcoming screenings at the 26th Annual BEVERLY HILLS FILM FESTIVAL in April and at the 21st Annual SUNSCREEN FILM FESTIVAL in St. Petersburg, FL in early May.

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