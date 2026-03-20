Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Award Ceremony Convened During CSW 70 to Advance the SDGs Toward 2030

Jing Zhao Cesarone delivered powerful remarks at the summit on the critical importance of women’s leadership as a force for global transformation and lasting impact. Three high-level panels at the summit fostered meaningful dialogue on advancing women’s leadership, cross-sector collaboration, and sustainable development. Honoring some of the exceptional leaders and changemakers at the Impact Award Ceremony.

We are here to shape the future! When women lead with vision, courage, and responsibility, we unlock the power to transform communities, nations, and the destiny of humanity.” — Jing Zhao Cesarone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Award Ceremony was successfully held on March 18, 2026, at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations as an NGO CSW 70 Forum Parallel Event. Under the theme “Advancing the SDGs Toward 2030,” the summit brought together distinguished leaders from international organizations, government, academia, media, finance, entrepreneurship, technology, education, and civil society for a day of dialogue, recognition, and cross-sector collaboration focused on building a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future.The event themes are Legal & Financial Justice, Capital Access & Investment Power, and Women Leading the Future Economy, underscoring the summit’s commitment to practical solutions, transformative leadership, and international cooperation.The summit opened with check-in and networking, followed by opening remarks from an exceptional group of global leaders. The opening program featured Angela R. M., Director-General of World Women Organization; H.E. Ann Marie Davis, the Spouse of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, joining online; Mr. Eliot Minchenberg, Director of the Liaison Office in New York and UNESCO Representative to the United Nations; Jing Zhao Cesarone, Chair of the UN WWO Global Women Leadership Summit, Founder and CEO of Global CSR Foundation, and author of Women’s Civilizational Leadership; and Thomas Patrick Gehl, General Counsel of World Women Organization and Board Member of Global CSR Foundation. Cathy Guo, Co-Chair of the Leadership Committee at Global CSR Foundation served as the summit Host.The keynote program brought together accomplished women leaders from law, media, artificial intelligence, education, and investment. Other distinguished keynote speakers included Denise Scotto Esq., practicing attorney and policy advisor and former Vice Chair of NGO CSW NY; Sarah Chardonnens, PhD, AI and human learning researcher and Amazon bestselling author of The Learning Revolution; Xiaoyan Chi, Executive Director and SVP of Phoenix New Media and Deputy Director of the Management Committee of Phoenix Satellite Television Group; and Gloria Ai, Founder of iAsk Media & Capital. Their insights highlighted the central role of women in shaping ethical governance, media influence, learning systems, responsible innovation, and future economies.The summit continued with three panel discussions addressing critical dimensions of women’s leadership and sustainable development. Panel 1, “Global Women Leadership: Advancing the SDGs Toward 2030,” moderated by Jing Zhao Cesarone, featured Dr. Padmini Murthy, Rose Cardarelli, Kristina Micheva, Cathy Allara Latiwa, and Dr. Lara Paparo. Panel 2, “Capital Access & Investment Power,” moderated by Max Song, included Annika Anderson, Hai Tiet, Lu Zhou, Corinne Goble, and Amy Y. Zhang. Panel 3, “Women Leading Future Economy,” moderated by Rebecca Fanning, brought together Dimple Malkani, Hanya Hu, Rosalind Panda, and Dr. Jenny Fang. The closing keynote was delivered by Hiba M. Anver. Together, these discussions reflected the diversity of women’s leadership across public health, venture capital, education, frontier technology, media, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and global systems change.Following lunch, the event transitioned into the UNWWO Award Ceremony and the GCSRF Global Impact Award Ceremony, recognizing distinguished individuals and organizations whose leadership and service are advancing women’s empowerment, innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation.UNWWO award winners included H.E. Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Dr. Padmini Murthy, Sarah Chardonnens, and Xiaoyan Chi with the Global Women Leadership Award; Gloria Ai with the Global Investment Impact Award; and Grace Chen with the Women’s Brand Leadership Award; Rosalind Panda with the Women Innovation Achievement Award; Mingming Wang from Thunder International Group with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award; Amy Zhang with the Outstanding Woman Philanthropy Award; Hanya Hu with the Women’s Cultural Impact Award; Dr. Lara Paparo with the Education Impact Award; Lin Yuan from Teeni.AI with the Global Technology Innovation Award;The Global CSR Foundation award winners included Lei Li and Yanling Ren for the Global Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership Award, Shenzhen Xunce Technology Co., Ltd. for the Global Technology Innovation Award, Guichen Zhao for the Global Cultural Impact Award, and Xiaolan Yue for the Global Digital Innovation Leadership Award and Yue (Vicky) Zhang for Global Youth Leadership Award. These recognitions reflected the summit’s broader mission: to celebrate leaders and institutions whose work turns vision into measurable impact across industries, communities, and international partnerships.Held during CSW70, the event served as both a platform for urgent global dialogue and a celebration of those already leading changes. By convening voices across sectors and generations, the Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Award Ceremony affirmed that advancing the SDGs toward 2030 will require courageous leadership, ethical innovation, strategic capital, and deeper collaboration. The success of the summit and awards ceremony sent a clear message to the international community: when women lead, institutions strengthen, innovation deepens, and the future becomes more just, inclusive, and sustainable for all. It also reinforced the importance of recognizing excellence not only as a moment of honor, but as a catalyst for further partnership, visibility, and action across borders, sectors, and generations.We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our strategic media partner, Phoenix Satellite TV, and to all of our valued sponsors and partners, including HerPower AI, Xunce, Teeni.AI, IAsk Media & Capital, Grace Chen, Mulan Club,Oqulus Tech LLC,Arista AI, Glow Up Tech, ZhongruiZhitong, WEI, AIRA, BHAF, ,ERA Moment,Deep AI, LiquidOS, Manaknight, HVM Communications,Yeshe for their generous support of the Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Award Ceremony.With resounding energy and global significance, the Global Women Leadership Summit and Impact Award Ceremony concluded as a landmark gathering of visionaries, changemakers, and impact leaders committed to advancing a better future. Held at the Delegates Dinning Room at the United Nations, the summit celebrated outstanding achievements while reinforcing a vital truth: empowering women in leadership is one of the most transformative investments the world can make.As this year’s summit concludes, its message will continue to resonate far beyond New York—calling on institutions, businesses, governments, and communities worldwide to champion inclusive leadership, accelerate action toward the Sustainable Development Goals, and shape a new era of shared progress.

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