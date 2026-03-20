New Book Release - Your Joyful Years by Professor Joyce Harper - Self-Help, Women's Health

Empowering good health and happiness beyond 50, offers an evidence-based, uplifting roadmap to health and happiness.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is time to rewrite the narrative about ageing. We’ve been led to believe it is all doom and gloom, but Professor Joyce Harper has written a book that reframes life postmenopause as a time of possibility, freedom and growth. Your Joyful Years is built around interviews with fifty women aged over fifty who are all thriving. It blends real-life wisdom with clear, practical guidance on how to feel better, live well, and thrive in the years ahead.Your Joyful Years is grounded in the idea that ageing can be a time of expansion rather than decline. Through candid conversations and evidence-informed tools, Joyce explores the pillars of health, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, mental health and friendships and community, alongside the pillars of happiness, such as hobbies, creativity, relaxation, adventures and challenges, quality time alone, purpose, retirement, and sex and love. Each chapter offers accessible takeaways designed to help readers make small, realistic changes that add up over time.Importantly, the book focuses on healthspan, not just lifespan. It shows how everyday habits can help women protect energy, strength, cognitive health and emotional resilience, supporting a longer period of good health and independence. Rather than chasing perfection, it encourages sustainable routines that are enjoyable, evidence-based and realistic in busy lives.“I wrote this book because so many women are navigating midlife and beyond without clear, trustworthy support,” says Professor Joyce Harper. “With the right information, community, and self-care, it can become richer, freer, and more joyful. Many of the women said this was the best time of their lives – including me!”The book comes at a moment when more women are asking for practical, evidence-based guidance on living well as they age, not just managing symptoms, but building a life that feels meaningful, connected, and energising. Your Joyful Years is designed for women who want both the science and the lived experience: tools to add to their wellbeing toolkit.After the book launch Joyce will be touring the UK and beyond to have conversations with women about their lives, to help them get through barriers and live their Joyful Years.Praise for the book“I approached this book as a 47-year-old man with a personal and clinical curiosity - perhaps it would make me a better husband or physician. By the end of it - and I hope I can say this without trivialising what anyone else goes through - I almost wanted to be a woman in my 50s! Talk about empowering. It is a big dose of very good medicine - in fact much more than medicine, it is of course packed with wisdom. And as I would expect from Joyce, it's utterly original in approach and tone.” Professor Chris van Tulleken, Clinician, Academic, TV Presenter, Author , UK“Joyce Harper has created an important and uplifting book that puts women’s lived experiences at the heart of the menopause conversation. It challenges outdated narratives and makes a compelling case for why women must be listened to, believed and properly supported at every stage of life. Honest, empowering and long overdue.” Carolyn Harris MP, Member of Parliament for Neath and Swansea East, Wales“A refreshing addition to the menopause mix. Tales of joy, health and resilience from the far side.” Kirsty Wark, TV Presenter, Author and Journalist, UK“What a powerful book this is! Raising the voices of other women with lived authentic experience is a gift to us all. You are never alone. Thank you, Dr Joyce for being a woman who truly empowers other women.” Lu Featherstone, Women’s Empowerment Activist, UKAbout the AuthorJoyce Harper is an internationally renowned and award-winning educator, author, women’s health coach, podcaster, academic, public speaker, and scientist. She is Professor of Reproductive Science at University College London in the Institute for Women’s Health, where she leads the Reproductive Science and Society Group. She has published more than 250 scientific papers and regularly gives keynote lectures at international conferences.Joyce is deeply passionate about empowering women to live their best lives through good health and happiness. Her last book, Your Fertile Years, published by Sheldon Press in 2021, explores women’s health from puberty to menopause. In Your Joyful Years, she shares the wisdom of 50 women over 50 who are thriving, to empower women to lead a life of good health and happiness. She has started writing her next book, Your Final Years, about the end of life.Her podcast Why didn’t anyone tell me this? is ranked in the top 10% of podcasts globally on Listen Notes and is listened to in more than 90 countries.Joyce gives many public talks. She regularly appears in the press, on radio and TV. She is a regular guest on various BBC programmes including Women’s Hour and the BBC World Service. She has been a guest on Brian Cox’s Infinite Monkey Cage and his radio show A Question of Science and she explained sex to Philomena Cunk, in Cunk on Life.As co-founder and co-lead of the UK Menopause Education and Support Programme (InTune) with Dr Shema Tariq and the International Reproductive Health Education Collaboration (IRHEC), Joyce is dedicated to improving reproductive health education for all ages. She collaborates with schools across the UK and globally to deliver impactful programs that promote knowledge and understanding.An avid cold-water swimmer, Joyce is also a founding member of the research network SwimHer, which investigates the links between women’s health and cold-water swimming. Her groundbreaking work includes publishing the world’s first study about how cold-water swimming affects menstrual and menopause symptoms.Since 2016 she has run a local women’s group in Saffron Walden, The Purple Tent.

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