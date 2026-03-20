Attorney General Jackley Announces Centerville Man Convicted by Jury in Triple Murder Trial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 20, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Centerville man has been found guilty by a McCook County Jury, for a 2024 triple homicide that occurred in Centerville, SD.

Jay Ostrem, 65, was found guilty Friday of three counts of First-Degree Murder. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for May 14, 2026.

“Today’s verdict delivers justice for the victims and their loved ones. We are grateful for the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors, and we continue to keep the families in our thoughts,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Victims in the shooting death were identified as Paul Wyland Frankus, 26; Zachary Frankus, 21; and Timothy Richmond, 35. The incident was reported near 10 p.m. May 27, 2024, at a residence in Centerville.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Turner County State’s Office.

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