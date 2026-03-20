FLEOA Executive Director Michael Hughes Represented FLEOA at IACP annual Officer Safety and Wellness Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 International Association of Chiefs of Police ( IACP ) Officer Safety and Wellness (OSW) Conference was held March 6-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) was represented by Executive Director Michael Hughes, who met with law enforcement professionals from across the country to discuss strategies and share resources focused on improving officer safety, wellness, and competence.Hosted annually by the IACP, the Officer Safety and Wellness Conference brings together law enforcement leaders, practitioners, and subject matter experts to discuss comprehensive approaches to protecting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of officers so that they can do their jobs better without sacrificing their bodies or minds to the challenges of the job.FLEOA National President, Mathew Silverman shares his thoughts on how important this conference is for officers, and how “over the course of a career, many law enforcement officers experience the cumulative effects of post-traumatic stress due to the difficult and often traumatic situations they face. The IACP Officer Safety and Wellness Conference, along with other agency and association resources, provides critical education and training that help officers and agencies better understand these challenges and support the health and resilience of those who serve.”The 2026 conference featured more than 70 educational sessions covering evidence-based practices, case studies, and emerging techniques designed to help agencies strengthen safety and wellness initiatives within their departments.Conference sessions addressed a wide range of mission-critical topics, including officer resilience, financial wellness, injury prevention, peer support, physical fitness, nutrition, healthy sleep, stress management, mindfulness, and suicide prevention. The event provided attendees with practical tools and best practices to help agencies develop effective programs that support officers both on- and off-duty.Reflecting on the success of the conference, Hughes had this to say:“Officer safety and wellness are fundamental to the strength and effectiveness of our profession. When we invest in the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our officers, we strengthen not only the individuals who serve, but also the communities they protect. I want to thank the International Association of Chiefs of Police for hosting such an important conference and for bringing together experts and practitioners to share best practices that help keep our officers safe, resilient, and mission-ready.”FLEOA remains committed to supporting policies, programs, and initiatives that prioritize officer wellness in all its forms. Our participation in events such as the IACP Officer Safety and Wellness Conference is part of our ongoing mission to help officers across the nation stay at the top of their game while remaining connected both to their brothers and sisters within the law enforcement field as well as to the communities they serve.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.