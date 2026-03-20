1 Bestselling Author Can Akkaya to Host 'Mind Over Machine' Book Launch Event at A&S Motorcycles

Invitation to the 'Mind Over Machine' book launch event Mind Over Machine, a book by Can Akkaya Superbike-Coach Corp, the Sacramento-based training organization that serves as the real-world foundation for the principles in 'Mind Over Machine.

Roseville Event Celebrates the Release of New Motorcycle Psychology Book

We’ve spent decades perfecting the machine, but we’ve neglected the rider’s psychological response to fear and stress. This event is about mastering the mind that controls the machine.” — Can Akkaya, #1 Bestselling Author & Founder of Superbike-Coach

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of his #1 bestselling work, Mind Over Machine: Psychology of Riding Motorcycles, veteran coach and former pro racer Can Akkaya has announced an official Book Launch Event at A&S Motorcycles in Roseville on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 12:00 PM.Since its release, Mind Over Machine has dominated the Amazon charts by addressing the "hidden" side of riding: the psychological barriers like fear, ego, and hesitation that hold riders back. This event brings the book’s message to the local riding community at one of the region's premier motorcycle destinations."This event is about celebrating a mental breakthrough for the riding community," says Akkaya. "It’s a chance for us to get together, talk about the mental game, and focus on what it really takes to achieve confidence on two wheels."The Launch Event Highlights:- Meet the Author: An opportunity for a one-on-one meet and greet with Can Akkaya.- Guest speakers.- Official Book Signing: Personal signing for the newly released hardcover and paperback editions.- Interactive Q&A: An open discussion on the mental patterns that define the riding experience.- Community Social: A&S Motorcycles will host a complimentary lunch and a grand raffle for attendees.Event Details:Mind Over Machine Official Book LaunchWhen: Saturday, April 4, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PMWhere: A&S Motorcycles, 1125 Orlando Ave, Roseville, CA 95661[MEDIA INVITATION: PHOTO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY]:Members of the press are invited to cover this local success story. Visuals include high-end motorcycles, a vibrant community of local enthusiasts, and interviews with author Can Akkaya regarding the #1 bestselling status of his work and its impact on rider safety.About Can Akkaya:Can Akkaya is a former professional racer and the founder of Superbike-Coach Corp. His book, Mind Over Machine, focuses on the psychological mastery required to ride safely and effectively, moving beyond mechanical drills to address the rider's mental performance

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