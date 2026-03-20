DWR Fishing Report: Early Spring Fishing in Virginia

Walleye, perch and crappie – oh my! We’re highlighting early spring fishing in Virginia, including fishing tips and updates from DWR fisheries staff working in the field.

Biologists in Southwest Virginia give us a behind-the-scenes look at the walleye they’re collecting from the New and Clinch Rivers. In addition, we’ll go over some tactics and techniques for targeting yellow perch and black crappie. And don’t forget to stay tuned for our Catch of the Month!

For other helpful resources, be sure to check out the walleye fishing forecast and other reports so you can better your chances of having a successful day on the water.