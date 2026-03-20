California State Awards $19.8M to Expand Addiction Treatment Capacity in Los Angeles County

Christ-Centered Ministries selected to receive conditional Bond Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Grant Funding Award

Too often, the gap between someone seeking help and accessing care is where lives are lost. Expanding treatment capacity is about closing that gap and giving more people a real opportunity to recover.” — Troy F. Vaughn, CEO & Co-founder, Christ Centered Ministries

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM) has been selected to receive a conditional state grant award of $19,800,000 through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to expand its Project RESTORE program, a residential substance use disorder treatment initiative serving Los Angeles County.The award comes as Los Angeles County continues to face increasing demand for behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment services, underscoring the need for expanded residential care capacity across the region.The funding, awarded through the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 2: Unmet Needs, will support the acquisition and rehabilitation of a facility located at 13453 Inglewood Avenue in Hawthorne, California. The project will expand critical behavioral health treatment capacity by adding 50 new adult residential beds dedicated to substance use disorder care.Project RESTORE is designed to provide structured residential treatment services for individuals experiencing substance use disorders, with a focus on stabilization, recovery, and long-term reintegration. The expansion represents a measurable increase in treatment capacity and will support individuals in need of safe, supportive environments to begin and sustain recovery.But Project RESTORE is not only a response to a growing public health need; it is also informed by the lived experience of its leadership. More than 30 years ago, CCM President and CEO Troy Vaughn experienced homelessness and addiction for over 7 years firsthand. At the point he was ready to enter recovery, he was told there would be a six-month wait for an available treatment bed, a delay he believed he would not survive except, an unexpected bed opening saved his life. That moment marked the beginning of his recovery and long-term transformation.Today, Project RESTORE reflects that experience by expanding access to timely, structured residential care, ensuring more individuals are able to enter treatment when they are ready, without prolonged delays.“This conditional award represents a critical investment in expanding access to treatment for individuals facing substance use disorders across Los Angeles County,” said Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Christ-Centered Ministries. “By increasing residential treatment capacity, Project RESTORE will help address a growing need for structured, supportive environments where individuals can begin and sustain recovery.”The Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) is a statewide initiative led by DHCS to expand and modernize California’s behavioral health treatment infrastructure, with a focus on communities experiencing the greatest unmet needs. Through this program, the state is investing in facilities that provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment services across California.Christ-Centered Ministries’ Project RESTORE expansion will contribute to this broader effort by increasing access to residential treatment services for adults in need of substance use disorder care, while supporting local and statewide goals to strengthen the behavioral health continuum and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations.The award remains conditional pending finalization of contracting and fulfillment of all program requirements established by DHCS, including documentation and verification of required matching funds and compliance with all applicable state guidelines.Christ-Centered Ministries extends its appreciation to the California Department of Health Care Services and the State of California for this conditional award, as well as to its partners and stakeholders committed to expanding behavioral health services and improving outcomes for individuals and families across Los Angeles County.For more information about Christ-Centered Ministries and Project RESTORE, visit 4ccm.org and 4ccm.org/projectrestore

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