Premier Outdoor Group & Stone Edge Design Merge to Expand Luxury Pool and Outdoor Living Across New England

Strategic partnership combines 30 years of masonry heritage with a design-build approach to create New England’s premier in-house luxury pool and landscape firm

I am so excited to bring something new to New England: a landscape design build firm that builds inground swimming pools in house. This will be a game changer.” — Gairad DeCastro

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Outdoor Group, a leader in luxury pool construction and outdoor living design, today announced its merger with Stone Edge Design Corporation, a well respected gunite pool builder in the Greater Boston market. The strategic partnership strengthens Premier Outdoor Group’s presence across New England while continuing the legacy of craftsmanship and expertise Stone Edge Design has built over the past three decades.Founded in 1990 by master mason Dan Fitzgerald, Stone Edge Design Corporation established itself as a premier builder of custom gunite swimming pools, decks, and outdoor environments throughout Massachusetts. From its original headquarters in Pepperell, Massachusetts, Fitzgerald spent more than 30 years building a reputation for exceptional masonry craftsmanship and high-quality pool construction.In 2020, upon Fitzgerald’s retirement, the company was acquired by Brian Meckel, who now serves as President and CEO. Under Meckel’s leadership, Stone Edge Design relocated its headquarters to Nashua, New Hampshire, positioning the company for continued growth throughout the region.Through the merger with Premier Outdoor Group, the companies will combine their expertise in custom gunite pool construction, luxury outdoor living design, and full-service project execution, creating a stronger platform to serve homeowners across New England.“This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for both organizations,” said Brian Meckel, President & CEO of Stone Edge Design. “Stone Edge has always been committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer experiences. Joining forces with Premier Outdoor Group allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining the same dedication to quality our clients have trusted for decades.”Premier Outdoor Group is known for its design-build approach to luxury outdoor living, delivering fully integrated backyard environments that include custom pools, patios, landscaping, outdoor kitchens, fire features, and architectural masonry. By bringing Stone Edge Design into the organization, the company expands its regional footprint while adding decades of specialized masonry and gunite pool construction expertise.“I am so excited to bring something new to New England: a landscape design build firm that builds inground swimming pools in house. This will be a game changer." said Gairad DeCastro, Founder & Owner of Premier Outdoor Group.The merger allows Premier Outdoor Group to further strengthen its ability to provide end-to-end outdoor living solutions, from initial design and permitting to construction and final project completion. Clients across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont and surrounding states will benefit from expanded resources, deeper expertise, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional outdoor spaces.Both companies will continue operating with the same commitment to quality craftsmanship, trusted relationships, and clear communication that have defined their success.About Premier Outdoor GroupPremier Outdoor Group is a luxury pool and outdoor living design-build company specializing in custom gunite pools, integrated poolscapes, patios, landscaping, and outdoor living environments. The company provides a seamless, all-inclusive construction process, allowing homeowners to transform their backyards into fully realized outdoor retreats. By managing every phase of the project in-house, Premier Outdoor Group delivers exceptional craftsmanship, clear communication, and a stress-free client experience.For more information, visit: www.thepremieroutdoorgroup.com About Stone Edge Design CorporationStone Edge Design Corporation is a New England-based builder of custom gunite swimming pools, decks, and outdoor environments. Founded in 1990 by master mason Dan Fitzgerald, the company earned a reputation as one of the most respected pool builders in the Greater Boston market. Now headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire under the leadership of President and CEO Brian Meckel, Stone Edge Design continues to deliver high-quality craftsmanship and custom outdoor spaces for homeowners throughout the region.

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