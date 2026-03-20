United Composite Materials, LLC selects Greenville County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – United Composite Materials, LLC (United Composite Materials), an advanced carbon composite materials manufacturer, today announced it selects Greenville County for its first South Carolina operation. The company’s $17.5 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

The company’s new site is located at 1446 S. Buncombe Road in Greer. United Composite Materials will use the property’s existing two facilities as specialized manufacturing plants to supply the North American sports and leisure composite markets with advanced carbon composite material.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2026. Individuals interested in joining the United Composite Materials team should visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are excited to establish our first South Carolina manufacturing facility in Greenville County. This strategic investment allows us to be closer to our North American customers and leverage the region’s exceptional workforce. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Greer community.” -United Composite Materials, LLC CEO Yunho Cho

“From its site availability to its skilled workforce, South Carolina leads the way in advanced manufacturing. United Composite Materials’ $17.5 million investment in Greenville County reflects the business-friendly environment found in the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With the creation of 50 new jobs, United Composite Materials’ decision to establish operations in Greenville County is a win for our state. Economic development in key industries like advanced manufacturing supports South Carolina’s continued growth and success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to welcome United Composite Materials, LLC to Greenville County and the city of Greer. This investment highlights the collaborative environment we have built to support business growth and reinforces Greenville County’s importance to South Carolina’s economy. We look forward to partnering with United Composite Materials as they grow and succeed here.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Benton Blount

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