Education Through Music (ETM) Announces Election of CEO Dr. Janice Weinman to the New York State Board of Regents

The Board of Regents comprises 17 members elected by the State Legislature for five-year terms. Education Through Music (ETM) is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr. Janice Weinman has been elected by the New York State Legislature to the New York Board of Regents. (photo: lindabrosenthal_67) Dr. Weinman will join the 17-member board responsible for the general supervision of all educational activities across the state. Founded in 1991, Education Through Music (ETM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs, integrated into the school day and delivered by qualified music teachers, that foster academic achievement, emotional resilience, and personal growth.

ETM CEO Dr. Janice Weinman has been elected to the NYS Board of Regents, bringing her expertise in arts and policy to oversee education across the state.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Through Music (ETM) is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr. Janice Weinman has been elected by the New York State Legislature to the New York Board of Regents. In this capacity, Dr. Weinman will join the 17-member board responsible for the general supervision of all educational activities across the state, bringing her extensive background in educational policy and practice, global nonprofit leadership, and the arts to the forefront of New York’s educational governance.Trained as a pianist at the preparatory division of the Juilliard School of Music and with a Doctorate and Master’s degree from Harvard University, Dr. Weinman offers a rare combination of artistic training with leadership experience in the not-for-profit sector at the international, national, state and local levels."I am deeply honored to join the Board of Regents and to contribute to the future of education in New York State," said Dr. Weinman. "My career has been dedicated to the idea that systemic change requires both relentless discipline and a commitment to equity. I look forward to working with my fellow Regents to ensure that every student in our state has access to a high-quality, comprehensive education that fosters both intellectual and personal growth."Prior to her leadership at Education Through Music, Dr. Weinman served as CEO of international organizations including Hadassah and K.I.D.S. (Kids in Distressed Situations). Her distinguished public service includes tenures in both the Clinton and Carter administrations, providing her with a macro-view of systemic policy and governance that informs her approach to nonprofit management.As the current CEO of Education Through Music, Dr. Weinman is actively scaling a model for educational equity that integrates music into the core curriculum of under-resourced schools. She views nonprofit management requiring harmony, precision, and a commitment to the "long game" to achieve lasting institutional transformation.About Education Through Music (ETM):Founded in 1991, Education Through Music (ETM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs, integrated into the school day and delivered by qualified music teachers, that foster academic achievement, emotional resilience, and personal growth. By providing music education to underserved thousands of students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.ETMonline.org About the New York State Board of Regents:The Board of Regents comprises 17 members elected by the State Legislature for five-year terms. The Regents are responsible for the general supervision of all educational activities in the state, presiding over The University of the State of New York and the New York State Education Department.

Music Education Matters with ETM Board Members

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