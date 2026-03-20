Governor Mills Directs DHHS & Maine CDC to Review U.S. CDC’s Updated Face Covering Guidance

July 27, 2021

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) issued updated COVID-19 public health recommendations on when to wear face coverings:

“I have directed the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to review the U.S. CDC’s updated face covering guidance,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I expect that review to be completed tomorrow, at which point we will announce what changes, if any, will be made to our current public health recommendations here in Maine. In the meantime, we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. It is the best and most effective way to protect your health and that of your family, friends, and communities.”

COVID-19 vaccine remains widely available across the state. To find a vaccination location, go to www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.