Local Investor Acquires The Bricks in Ybor City, Honors the History

The Bricks Ybor City

Developer Joshua Pardue commits to honoring the history of The Bricks in Ybor

I’ve lived in Ybor for 20 plus years and wanted to do my part in protecting this Ybor institution.” — Joshua Pardue

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bricks , one of Ybor City’s long-standing neighborhood bars and music venue at 1327 E. 7th Avenue, was recently acquired by local investor Joshua Pardue and his team, JPRE. The historic property is entering its next chapter with immediate plans to invest in thoughtful updates while honoring the venue’s history and place in the community. With these updates, Pardue believes the 120-year-old building will be able to celebrate another 100 years. The Bricks will continue building on that foundation, embracing its legacy while introducing an elevated food and beverage program, refined cocktail offerings, expanded hours including lunch service, and a renewed focus on hospitality and community connection.“We acquired the bar when we bought the building, and we were immediately approached with requests to lease the space, which would have been the easy decision,” Pardue said. “But I’ve lived in Ybor for 20 plus years and wanted to do my part in protecting this Ybor institution, so we are taking pride in the process, investing in the business, and building on what people already love about it.”Located in the heart of historic Ybor City, for more than fifteen years, The Bricks has served as a gathering place for Ybor City artists, musicians, skaters, hospitality workers, and neighborhood regulars. Its mix of indoor bar space, courtyard energy, live music, and flexible event areas has made it one of the district’s most recognizable and popular hangouts.Pardue’s company JPRE Development bought the property without outside investors, giving his team the flexibility to preserve the independent spirit that made The Bricks a local favorite while investing in a stronger food and beverage program, elevated hospitality, expanded programming, and thoughtful physical improvements. To support the venue’s next chapter, Pardue brought in David Bromberg to lead strategy focused around refining the food program, expanding hours, and enhancing the overall guest experience.Bromberg built his experience in Tampa’s hospitality scene by leading the original Fly Bar & Restaurant on Franklin Street and traveled nationally building the acclaimed Barcelona Wine Bar.“The Bricks is a special space because it represents everything that makes Ybor City unique—its history, creativity, and authentic sense of community,” said Bromberg. “We’re investing in compelling food and beverage offerings, strong programming, and genuine hospitality centered around music. Our goal with this acquisition is to be thoughtful stewards of The Bricks and preserve its spirit while making strategic improvements that support both the business and the broader neighborhood. We want to be Ybor’s elevated neighborhood bar.”Ybor City is one of the region’s most culturally significant and supply-constrained urban neighborhoods. As Ybor continues to evolve, Pardue sees The Bricks as part of a larger effort to strengthen the district through thoughtful stewardship, local investment, and preservation-minded reinvention.The bar also recently launched expanded lunch service, offering a midday escape for nearby offices, creatives, Hillsborough Community College, and visitors exploring Ybor City.In addition to daily service, The Bricks Ybor offers private event space for corporate gatherings, networking events, holiday parties, private celebrations, and more.Rooted in Ybor, Designed for the FutureAs Ybor City continues to evolve, The Bricks aims to be part of its next chapter - a space where history meets thoughtful hospitality. If you haven’t been to Ybor lately, it may be a reason to take a visit.To learn more about The Bricks, visit: https://thebricksybor.com/ About JPRE DevelopmentJPRE Development is a premier real estate investment, development, and advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida, with projects spanning the United States. With expertise across multiple asset classes, the firm specializes in urban, mixed-use, historical, adaptive reuse, distressed acquisitions, and net lease investments in more than 25 states. While maintaining a national presence, JPRE Development is deeply committed to Florida, focusing on urban projects that drive economic growth and revitalization. To learn more about JPRE, visit: https://jpredev.com # # #

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