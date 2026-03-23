Florida Angels, Giant Partners announce partnership

Collaboration to expand support for founders, foster growth

We look forward to helping these Angel companies maximize potential and drive unprecedented growth with our tools” — Wally Moore, Giant Partners Account Executive.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Angels are focused on growing the state’s economy by helping early-stage founders find capital, tools, and support to supercharge their businesses. A new partnership with Giant Partners, America’s #1 Data Driven Marketing Agency, will make reaching that goal easier.Florida Angels and Giant Partners today announced a strategic alliance that will provide Angel companies with access to industry-leading marketing databases for hyper-targeted digital campaigns across social media, web search, and email outreach for accelerated growth.“Florida Angels is not just about investment, it’s about nurturing,” said Ken Hubbard, Executive Director of Florida Angels. “We provide not only capital, but long-term support. Giant Partners will help us do that in a new way.”For 21 years Giant Partners has been a pioneer of data-driven marketing for brand awareness, lead generation, and e-commerce. The company provides B2C and B2B target audiences from hundreds of data sources for direct user targeting across Meta, Google, Email, LinkedIn, and Connected TV platforms. Once omni-channel advertising campaigns have been implemented and optimized, performance is scaled for maximum return-on-investment.As part of the agreement, Angel companies will have access to service packages at a preferred rate. Florida Angels will also use the partnership to reach new investors and founders to join the network.For more information about Florida Angels, visit https://floridaangels.club/ . For more information about Giant Partners, visit https://giantpartners.com/ About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit angel investment network connecting early-stage founders with experienced investors across Central Florida. Through curated events, deal flow, and ongoing engagement, the network supports capital formation and startup growth in the region.A core part of its mission is supporting veteran entrepreneurs by providing access to mentorship, capital, and a strong investor network to help turn their leadership and experience into successful, high-growth businesses.

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