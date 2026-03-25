Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Announces MarketReady Inspections for National Home Inspection Month

Jared Fenn Team Pillar To Post Orem UT The Cumpston Team Pillar To Post Seaside, CA Jeff Mackey Team-Pillar To Post Orlando

Home Inspection Company Introduces MarketReady Inspections

We find the most successful results are those where the agent is using the inspection as a tool to market the home.” — Jared Fenn-Pillar To Post The Jared Fenn Team Orem Utah

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April is National Home Inspection Month and Pillar To Post Home Inspectors , North America’s largest home inspection company, is introducing Realtors and homeowners to a new term for a familiar and increasingly valuable service: MarketReady inspections.Known traditionally in real estate as pre-listing inspections, MarketReady inspections are designed to help sellers and their agents identify a home’s condition before it goes on the market. Pillar To Post says the updated name better reflects how the service can be used today, not just as an inspection, but as a strategic tool to prepare a home for sale, reduce surprises and create a smoother transaction.Based on 2025 home sales and the National Association of Realtors inspection-contingency data, an estimated 3.6 million to 3.8 million home inspections take place annually in the United States.“We’re proud to say we do a large percentage of those inspections,” said Charles GravelyVP Technical Standards & Development of Pillar To Post™ Home Inspectors, North America’s largest home inspection company. “We’re also proud of the MarketReady Inspection , of one of our most popular programs we share with Realtors, because it is so valuable to their end results when selling and/or buying homes. Our franchise business owners are having great success with it.”Jeff Mackey of The Jeff Mackey Team operates Pillar To Post of Orlando. “We talk to Realtors about this program. All homes could benefit from a MarketReady inspection. Fix or disclose what’s wrong and take the negotiation power away from the buyers. List with confidence and make your first contract your last contract.”Paige Bohrer, owner of Pillar To Post The Cumpston Team based in Seaside California, offers extremely helpful advice to the Realtors she serves. “We offer all services to all clients whether it be a buyer or seller inspection. For MarketReady inspections, the most common additional services are termite inspections, sewer lateral inspections, and floor plans. There are many VA loans in our area, and a termite inspection is necessary to have for any buyer that is using this type of loan. If the seller has this already completed, it makes it a smoother process for a VA buyer.”Jared Fenn is the owner of Pillar To Post The Jared Fenn Team out of Orem, Utah. According to Jared, a MarketReady Inspection is best for those agents and homeowners who want minimal drama as they are going through the home sale process because knowing everything up front prevents the back and forth during due diligence. We find the most successful results are those where the agent is using the inspection as a tool to market the home. They start out way ahead with a MarketReady Inspection for their client, be it the Seller or the Buyer.”These experienced home inspectors all agree that these 6 steps should be taken to prepare for a Market Ready or any type of home inspection.• Unlock gates, garages, attics, crawlspaces, utility rooms, and electrical panels.• Move boxes, storage items, and clutter away from the furnace, water heater, HVAC equipment, plumbing access points, and breaker panel.• Change HVAC filters, address obvious drips, and clean debris away from drainage areas and exterior entry points.• Install fresh batteries and make sure alarms are functioning properly.• Water, electricity, and gas should be on so the inspector can assess important systems and appliances.• A dead bulb can sometimes appear to be an electrical issue during an inspection.About Pillar To Post™ Home InspectorsFounded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com

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