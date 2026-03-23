Triumph Law Group Announces Operational Independence and Continued Legal Advocacy in Phoenix

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Led by Triumph Curiel, the firm solidifies its independent practice following its 2024 transition to serve injury victims in Arizona and New Mexico.

Operating as Triumph Law Group allows our team to provide a focused level of advocacy while maintaining the personal connection our clients expect.” — Triumph Curiel

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triumph Law Group announces its continued commitment to personal injury advocacy following the successful completion of its transition to an independent legal practice. Originally filed and approved locally in September 2024, the firm, led by founding attorney Triumph Curiel , provides legal representation for individuals across Arizona and New Mexico from its headquarters in Phoenix.The establishment of Triumph Law Group followed the reorganization of the partnership previously known as Curiel & Runion, PLC. While the former entity now operates as Runion Personal Injury Lawyers, Triumph Law Group operates as a standalone firm focused on high-stakes litigation. This structural shift allows the firm to focus on its mission of providing direct, bilingual legal services for victims of negligence.Since its formal incorporation in late 2024, the legal team at Triumph Law Group has maintained a record of financial recoveries for its clients. The firm manages a variety of complex claims, including commercial trucking accidents, motor vehicle collisions, workplace injuries, and catastrophic injury cases. To date, the legal professionals at the firm have secured over $55 million in total verdicts and settlements. Notable results include a $10 million recovery for a traumatic brain injury and a $4.6 million wrongful death award."Operating as Triumph Law Group allows our team to provide a focused level of advocacy while maintaining the personal connection our clients expect," said Triumph Curiel. "We remain dedicated to handling serious injury claims with the precision and work ethic that have defined our practice since we began independent operations in 2024."The firm provides 24/7 availability and bilingual representation to ensure that all members of the community have access to legal counsel. Triumph Law Group continues to offer walk-in consultations at its Phoenix office located at 1221 E Osborn Rd. The firm represents clients on a contingency-fee basis, ensuring that legal fees are only collected if a financial recovery is successfully obtained for the client.As Triumph Law Group looks forward, the firm continues to expand its reach in the Southwest, maintaining its focus on courtroom advocacy and results-driven representation for those impacted by life-altering accidents.About Triumph Law GroupTriumph Law Group provides personal injury representation in Phoenix, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The firm handles cases involving traumatic brain injuries, wrongful death, and trucking accidents. Founded by Triumph Curiel, the firm offers bilingual services and 24/7 availability. The practice focuses on trial advocacy for workplace injuries and catastrophic claims on a contingency-fee basis. Walk-in consultations are available.Legal Disclaimer: THIS IS AN ADVERTISEMENT. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in future cases. No attorney-client relationship is formed until a formal retainer agreement is signed.

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