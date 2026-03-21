Common Man for Ukraine Carries Supplies and Hope for 15th Time to a Country Still at War

American nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine and its Polish Rotary partners stand at the launch of their 15th joint humanitarian convoy into Ukraine. Common Man for Ukraine co-founder Susan Mathison visits with Ukrainian children at the nonprofit's trauma retreat in Zakopane, Poland. Up to 35 Ukrainian children attend Common Man for Ukraine's trauma retreat each month, learning how to start coping with the death of their fathers in the war.

This week’s convoy brings more than 50,000 pounds of food and supplies to eight frontline villages, child safe houses, and orphanages in Ukraine.

Ukrainians deserve more than what we can give them on our convoys. They deserve a just peace.” — Lisa Mure - Co-Founder, Common Man for Ukraine

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteer leaders from Common Man for Ukraine crossed from Poland into Ukraine Saturday, carrying food, clothing, and generators bound for thousands of innocent Ukrainians living in villages near the front lines of the war-torn country.The mission marks the 15th humanitarian convoy for the New Hampshire-based nonprofit’s four American co-founders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Volunteers from Common Man for Ukraine and the Zamosc Ordynacky Rotary Club of Poland have combined for more than 50 humanitarian convoys overall, with this week’s effort bringing more than 50,000 pounds of food and supplies to eight frontline villages, child safe houses, and orphanages.“There’s a common thread we’ve seen on every convoy we’ve been on: innocent Ukrainians are exhausted, but are still standing strong,” said Lisa Mure, one of Common Man for Ukraine’s four co-founders. “That’s what brings us back. The innocent children of Ukraine didn’t ask for this war. So, we must keep showing up for them.”Since 2022, Common Man for Ukraine’s convoys have delivered more than 4 million pounds of food, 10,000 sleeping bags, and hundreds of generators.Early on in their convoys to Ukraine, mental health became a focus, after the co-founders witnessed the psychological toll on children living in orphanages and safe houses.The nonprofit expanded an existing Rotary program that provides residential trauma retreats to children of Ukrainian soldiers killed or missing in the war. The Children of Ukraine Health Retreat is a monthly, three-week program based in Zakopane, Poland. With the nonprofit’s help, more than 1,400 Ukrainian children have participated in the program. The co-founders visited with the children attending the March session this past week, before leading the supply convoy into Ukraine.After seeing a significant gap in mental healthcare for spouses of soldiers killed in action, Common Man for Ukraine also launched in 2025 a trauma retreat for Ukraine’s widows—the mothers of children participating in our child trauma retreats. Following this week’s humanitarian deliveries to the frontlines of Ukraine, the co-founders will meet with widowed mothers in this session of the week-long Mothers Retreat program.“When you sit with these women, you understand they are holding their families together under the weight of loss that most of us will never know,” said Susan Mathison, a Common Man for Ukraine co-founder. “What we can offer them is presence, and the knowledge that ordinary people half a world away have not forgotten them. Every donor who has given to this work is in that room with us, making the start of their healing journey possible.”Common Man for Ukraine’s leaders are scheduled to fly home to Boston’s Logan Airport on March 30.“We have made this journey fourteen times before,” Mure stated. “Today, we make it again. The difficult week ahead for us is nothing compared to what ordinary Ukrainians have been forced to live through on a daily basis for the past four years. Ukrainians deserve more than what we can give them on our convoys. They deserve a just peace.”Common Man for Ukraine’s programs are funded entirely by donations. Visit commonmanforukraine.org to learn more.About Common Man for UkraineCommon Man for Ukraine is an initiative of the New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization Plymouth Rotary Foundation, 501c3 EIN 59-3841932. The grassroots, volunteer-run organization delivers humanitarian aid, including food and generators, and trauma retreats to Ukrainian orphans, displaced children, and families struggling to survive this war. Donations fuel the nonprofit’s work. Monetary, stock, DAF, and additional types of donation information can be found online at commonmanforukraine.org, and are welcome by check sent to: Common Man for Ukraine, 71 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 USA

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