AI Search Strategist Cassie Clark Releases Framework for Earning Visibility in AI-Generated Answers

Cassie Clark, fractional content strategist and AI search optimization expert

AI search strategist Cassie Clark releases new ebook, Freshness, Structure, Authority, giving marketers a repeatable framework for earning AI search visibility.

AI search isn't theoretical anymore. This book gives marketers a clear, repeatable system for earning visibility inside AI-generated answers.” — Cassie Clark

ABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassie Clark, fractional content strategist and AI search optimization expert, has released her first book, "Freshness, Structure, Authority: The Framework for AI Search Visibility," now available on Amazon.The book introduces the FSA Framework, a practical model Clark developed after weeks of controlled testing across major AI search engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The framework identifies three core signals —Freshness, Structure, and Authority—that consistently determine whether AI engines cite a brand or overlook it entirely."AI search isn't theoretical anymore. It's where buyers are going to find answers, evaluate solutions, and make decisions," said Clark. "But most marketers are still approaching it with traditional SEO tactics alone. This book gives them a clear, repeatable system for earning visibility inside AI-generated answers."The book covers:Why traditional SEO alone is not enough to earn AI search citations:-How AI engines extract, evaluate, and reference content differently than traditional search engines-The role of training data in how AI models represent brands-How to apply the FSA Framework to new and existing content-A diagnostic approach for identifying why a brand isn't being cited-Real-world examples of how the framework helped brands appear in AI answersClark is also the host of Found in AI , a podcast dedicated to helping marketers and founders navigate AI search optimization, GEO, and AEO strategies. The show has seen rapid growth, with over 70% of its lifetime downloads occurring in the last 90 days."Freshness, Structure, Authority: The Framework for AI Search Visibility" is available now on Amazon for $4.99 and is included with Kindle Unlimited.To learn more about Cassie Clark, AI search optimization, or to schedule an AI search visibility audit, visit cassieclarkmarketing.com About Cassie ClarkCassie Clark is a fractional content strategist and AI search optimization expert for early-stage startups and enterprise brands. She builds content programs that connect strategy with execution: clear positioning, systems, and content that drives revenue. She is the creator of the FSA Framework, host of the Found in AI podcast, and publisher of The Visibility Report newsletter. Learn more at cassieclarkmarketing.com.

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