State of Michigan funding helps supports new housing development in Cadillac

Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) joined state and local leaders to tour Cadillac Lofts, a former contaminated and vacant site in the heart of downtown being transformed into a mixed-use building that will offer nearly 100 housing units once phase two is complete later this year.

Following the tour, EGLE Director Phil Roos convened a roundtable discussion on how public-private partnerships and brownfield redevelopment are helping communities address housing needs while revitalizing historic downtown areas.

“Housing is one of the most important investments we can make in our communities,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “By cleaning up contaminated properties and putting them back into productive use, brownfield redevelopment creates new opportunities for families to live and thrive while strengthening neighborhoods and supporting local economies. Cadillac Lofts is a perfect example of how thoughtful redevelopment can turn once-neglected sites into lasting community assets.”

In Cadillac over the past 25 years, EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program has supported four projects with $2.6 million in total investment, attracting more than $30.5 million in additional capital. To date, these projects have created new housing units and dozens of jobs, turning vacant or contaminated properties into safe, productive spaces for families while strengthening neighborhoods and supporting local businesses.

The Cadillac Lofts redevelopment will deliver 92 rental apartments and ground-floor commercial space across two phases, with final construction expected in late 2026. The project received $1 million in cleanup and redevelopment support from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), along with funding from the city, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Phase I opened in 2021.

“Cadillac Lofts is a transformational mixed-use development that is a significant contributing factor to our bustling downtown,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus A. Peccia. “Formerly a blighted, contaminated and nearly vacant site, Cadillac Lofts is an anchor location that especially provides much needed downtown housing. The collaborative efforts between EGLE, Michigan Community Capital, the Cadillac Brownfield Authority, Downtown Development Authority and City Council is an excellent example of what makes the City of Cadillac such a special place.”

Since 2019, EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program has helped transform 474 abandoned or polluted properties statewide, generating more than 20,000 jobs and attracting $8.3 billion in private investment. Projects like Cadillac Solar Gardens demonstrate the wide range of possibilities for formerly contaminated sites. The development converted a long-abandoned industrial property into a nearly three-acre solar installation that now produces enough clean energy to power roughly 100 homes. Other redeveloped sites such as Dollar General and Horizon Bank provide essential services and jobs while bringing new life to once-forgotten areas of the community.

“We are grateful for the partnership and investment from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in helping make Cadillac Lofts possible,” said Marilyn Chrumka, vice president of Development Michigan Community Capital. “By supporting the redevelopment of a formerly contaminated site, EGLE is helping Michigan Community Capital deliver safe, high quality affordable housing while restoring land to productive use. Together, we are strengthening downtown Cadillac and building long term opportunity for the community.”

For more information on EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program, visit Michigan.gov/Brownfields.