Governor Stein Celebrates Grand Opening of Citi Charlotte Office

Today Governor Josh Stein joined state and local officials and Citi partners to celebrate the grand opening of Citi’s major office facility in Charlotte. The global financial services company’s expansion represents a $16.1 million investment in Mecklenburg County and will support 510 new jobs in Charlotte, expanding Citi’s local workforce in areas like retail cards, finance, and marketing.

“Charlotte is the country’s second-largest financial center, and North Carolina’s strong banking industry helps power growth across our economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Citi’s investment in the Queen City is an investment in our people and will strengthen Charlotte’s position as a hub for financial innovation.”

"Whether it’s our universities or our community colleges workforce programs across the state, we know that investing in people is the best way to stay competitive and keep attracting companies like Citi,” said Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt.

“North Carolina has one of the most highly educated workforces in the country, produces more than 11,000 finance and business graduates each year, and employs 232,000 people across the fintech and banking industries,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Citi’s expansion in Charlotte further strengthens our financial ecosystem and underscores the opportunities our state offers global companies.”

“Today marks a significant milestone as we put a stake in the ground in Charlotte with the opening of our state-of-the-art office,” said Edward Skyler, Citi’s Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs. “This expansion deepens our commitment to Charlotte with its vibrant financial landscape, exceptional talent and business-friendly environment. We appreciate Governor Stein’s support which will help us to create more than 500 new jobs in addition to the several hundred Citi colleagues that have called this area home. We look forward to deepening our roots in this great American city.”

Charlotte is the second-largest banking center in the United States. North Carolina’s rapidly growing financial services industry has expanded by 25% since 2019. Before this expansion, Citi employed about 350 employees in Charlotte across several lines of business. This project is partially facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) awarded to Citigroup Technology, Inc. Over the course of the 10-year term of this grant, the project is expected to grow North Carolina’s economy by more than $2.7 billion.

Within the past year, North Carolina has been named the Top State for Business for the third time in four years, the Top State for Workforce Development, and the Top State for Economic Development. North Carolina added more jobs than any other state in the 4th quarter of 2025. Since taking office last year, Governor Stein has announced more than 37,500 jobs and more than $26 billion in new investment from economic projects across the state.