Solo Founder Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform to Address the World's Creativity and Mental Health Crisis

Zyaku challenges the creator economy with one radical principle: the human who creates the value should receive the value.

The mental health crisis and the creator economy crisis are the same crisis. Creativity is not a luxury. It is medicine.” — Rohit Kashyap, Founder & CEO, Zyaku

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohit Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Zyaku Inc., today announced the full launch of Zyaku, an AI-powered creator social platform built on one founding principle: the creator comes first, always.The global creator economy is valued at over $250 billion. Yet the people who built it receive a fraction of the value they generate. Research in neuroscience shows that creative expression is one of the most powerful tools for mental wellbeing. Yet the current structure of the creator economy makes sustained creative practice financially impossible for the majority of creators worldwide.Rohit Kashyap said: "The mental health crisis and the creator economy crisis are the same crisis. Creativity is not a luxury. It is medicine. And I built Zyaku to treat it that way."Rohit built Zyaku alone through financial pressure, repeated failure, and zero institutional support because he had been that struggling creator and could not walk away from the problem.Zyaku features AI Studio with dual AI engines, Motion Comics, Digital Marketplace, and Creator Subscriptions giving every creator the tools to Create, Grow, and Earn on their own terms.About Zyaku Inc.Zyaku Inc. is an AI-powered creator social platform headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded by Rohit Kashyap, Zyaku's mission is to build the infrastructure for human creativity to thrive economically, mentally, and culturally. The platform is live globally at zyaku.com with the founding motto: Create. Grow. Earn.Contact: info@zyaku.comWebsite: zyaku.com

Zyaku — Built For Every Human Who Creates

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