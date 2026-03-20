HORST Marks 80 Years of Family-Owned Aerospace Manufacturing

Announces 2026 Expansion Plans

My grandfather never envisioned such growth when he started the company with few machines and big ideas. It’s hard to know what the future holds, but we are incredibly proud to remain family owned.” — Scott Livingston

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HORST Engineering Celebrates 80 Years of Family-Owned Manufacturing:

Announces 2026 Expansion Plans

HORST Engineering has announced the start of the celebration of its 80th anniversary -- eight decades of continuous family ownership, and manufacturing innovation.

In addition, the company enters 2026 with expansion plans and a strengthened executive leadership structure designed to support continued growth.

"Our short-term goal is to sharply increase production to meet the growing needs of our customers as they ramp up in the aerospace industry. Longer term, we plan to add new capabilities, including an extra focus on aircraft fasteners – now an important need in the industry," said HORST Engineering president Scott Livingston.

To support continued growth, the company is adding advanced manufacturing equipment and expanding regional recruiting efforts, reinforcing its long-term commitment to advanced manufacturing. The company now is looking to hire more than 15 people, just in coming months.

"We're looking beyond just our local pool of candidates due to the tight market”, Livingston added. “We have been successful in attracting and retaining people because of our family ownership, company stability and our state-of-the-art factory.”

The company announced the new executive team:

• Scott Livingston, President

• Michelle Lane, Vice President, an eight-year veteran, recently promoted

• Anthony Luis, Director of Human Resources, recently promoted

• Craig Woodward, Director of Manufacturing, recently joined the company with more than 25 years in aerospace manufacturing

• Daniel Selander, Director of Planning & Customer Relations, recently joined the company, having spent most of his career in aerospace manufacturing

• Tim Olson, Director of Engineering and Quality Assurance, recently promoted

The company also launched an in-house precision machining training program to help students become skilled manufacturing talent and eventually full-time employees. Two graduates have already completed the program and are now in full-time roles. HORST Engineering is recruiting for its next class. The program will also help upskill current employees, boosting their career potential.

Founded in 1946 by Harry Horst Livingston, born Horst Rolf Liebenstein, the company’s story began long before its first machines were installed. Harry fled Germany, arriving in the United States in October 1938, eventually settling in Hartford, Connecticut, where he met and married Sylvia Hurwitz. He launched his business from the second story of a Hartford barn.

“I entered the business in 1964 after an active-duty stint in the Army. We had 11 employees and were struggling to stay viable. We invested in machinery, my brother Steven joined me, and we went from there,” said Stanley Livingston, Harry’s son and second-generation president.

Steven and Stanley were joined by daughter-in-law Adeline Livingston, and the business evolved into an advanced manufacturer of precision machined components for the aerospace and defense industry. Through each generation, the Livingston family has remained committed to long-term stewardship, reinvestment, dedication to employees, and community.

“My grandfather never envisioned such growth when he started the company with few machines and many big ideas. It’s hard to know what the future will bring, but we are incredibly proud to remain family owned. We have a fantastic team,” said Scott Livingston.

In recent years, fourth-generation family members experienced entrepreneurship firsthand, continuing a tradition of hands-on learning and leadership development. The company’s legacy extends far beyond one family name. Over the past eight decades, dozens of families have built careers at HORST Engineering.

“What makes 80 years possible isn’t just the machines or buildings. It’s the people. Our employees, our customers, and our suppliers have shaped who we are today. We remain committed to continuing to build on that legacy for generations to come,” said Scott Livingston.

About HORST Engineering – Founded in 1946, HORST Engineering is a privately held, family-owned contract manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industry. Core capabilities include Swiss screw machining, turning, milling, thread rolling, grinding, honing and assembly. The company employs more than 115 people and operates from a state-of-the-art factory in East Hartford, Connecticut.

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