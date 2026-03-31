Select Home Warranty Launches Real Estate Agent Portal, Enterprise-Grade Digital Infrastructure for Modern Transactions

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Select Home Warranty Launches Real Estate Agent Portal, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Digital Infrastructure for Modern Real Estate Transactions

“This launch reflects our continued investment in building enterprise-grade solutions for the real estate community” ” — Joe Shrem, CEO at Select Home Warranty

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty , a leading national provider of home warranty solutions, today announced the official revamp of its Real Estate Agent Portal , a purpose-built, enterprise-grade platform designed to streamline home warranty quoting, enrollment, and transaction management for real estate professionals across the United States.The new platform represents a significant advancement in Select Home Warranty’s digital infrastructure, enabling agents, teams, and brokerages to seamlessly integrate home warranty solutions into the real estate transaction lifecycle with greater speed, visibility, and operational efficiency.A Next-Generation Platform for Real Estate AgentsDesigned to meet the evolving needs of today’s real estate market, the Select Home Warranty Real Estate Agent Portal provides a centralized, intuitive environment where agents can manage all aspects of home warranty activity in real time.Core functionality includes:Instant home warranty quotes with streamlined plan selection- Digital enrollment and activation in seconds- Centralized dashboard for tracking client activity and transactions- Real-time visibility into order status and coverage details- Mobile-optimized access for agents in the fieldBy eliminating manual workflows and reducing administrative friction, the platform enables agents to operate more efficiently while delivering a higher level of service to their clients.Built for Scale Across Brokerages and TeamsThe Real Estate Agent Portal is engineered to support adoption at scale, from individual agents to large brokerage networks. The platform’s architecture supports high-volume transaction environments while maintaining a simple, user-friendly interface.“This launch reflects our continued investment in building enterprise-grade solutions for the real estate community,” said Joe Shrem, CEO at Select Home Warranty. “Agents need speed, simplicity, and reliability at critical points in the transaction. This platform delivers all three in a modern, scalable environment.”As part of Select Home Warranty’s broader real estate strategy, the portal is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing agent workflows, supporting both independent professionals and national brokerage organizations.Enhancing the Real Estate Transaction ExperienceHome warranties remain a key tool for reducing post-closing risk and increasing buyer and seller confidence. The new portal simplifies how agents incorporate warranty protection into their transactions—making it faster and more accessible at the point of need.By improving ease of use and transparency, Select Home Warranty expects the platform to drive stronger agent engagement, higher adoption rates, and improved client outcomes.“We are focused on removing friction from the transaction process,” said Joe Shrem. “The Real Estate Agent Portal empowers agents with a faster, more efficient way to deliver protection and peace of mind to their clients.”Strengthening Select Home Warranty’s Digital EcosystemThe launch of the Real Estate Agent Portal is part of Select Home Warranty’s ongoing investment in technology, automation, and partner enablement. The platform complements the company’s broader ecosystem, including its nationwide service network, advanced claims infrastructure, and expanding real estate partnerships.With increasing demand for digital-first solutions across the real estate industry, Select Home Warranty is positioned to deliver scalable, technology-driven support to agents nationwide.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty is a leading provider of home warranty plans , offering protection for major home systems and appliances. With a robust nationwide service network, flexible coverage options, and a focus on operational excellence, Select supports homeowners and real estate professionals with reliable, cost-effective solutions.

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