HGP Intelligent Energy Submits Written Testimony to U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Federal Nuclear Site Deployment

Senate ENR hearing Gregory A. Forero

Dallas-based nuclear developer presents CoreHeld Project at Senate ENR hearing on federal nuclear site deployment and near-term nuclear energy development.

"China delivers nuclear greenfield to grid in under five years. America has purpose-built federal sites and existing statutory authority." Gregory A. Forero, HGP” — Gregory A. Forero

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED STATES SENATECOMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCESHEARING ON:"Executing on America's Nuclear Energy Dominance: Federal Sites, Near-Term Deployment, and the Imperative of American-First Development" HGP Intelligent Energy LLC has submitted written testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for the record of its full committee hearing titled "Executing on America's Nuclear Energy Dominance: Federal Sites, Near-Term Deployment, and the Imperative of American-First Development."The testimony was submitted by Gregory A. Forero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HGP Intelligent Energy LLC, a Dallas-based nuclear energy development company.In the submission, Mr. Forero describes HGP's CoreHeld Project, which proposes the deployment of naval-derived reactor technology for civilian power generation on Department of Energy sites. The project is structured in two phases: Phase One deploys existing naval-derived technology on DOE-managed federal sites; Phase Two scales deployment using new naval-specification reactors that the company states could serve dual civilian and military energy security purposes.HGP submitted formal responses to DOE solicitations at both the Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Paducah, Kentucky federal sites. The Paducah site, a former gaseous diffusion plant, has received recent federal investment including domestic HALEU enrichment awards and has drawn bipartisan support from Kentucky elected officials.The testimony addresses HGP's position within the broader advanced nuclear ecosystem, noting the company's support for small modular reactor and microreactor programs including Kairos Power's Hermes demonstration, Oklo's Aurora powerhouse, and Radiant's microreactor program.HGP's submission also identifies the CoreHeld Project's potential applications at remote federal installations, forward operating bases, and AI data center campuses requiring firm, long-duration power.The full text of Mr. Forero's testimony has been submitted for the record of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and is available upon request.About HGP Intelligent Energy LLCHGP Intelligent Energy LLC is a Dallas-based nuclear energy development company focused on deploying proven reactor technology for civilian power generation on federally managed sites. The company also operates HGP Storage LLC, a registered ERCOT developer with a portfolio of grid supporting projects across Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.