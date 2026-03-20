Governor Stein Awards Nearly $8.5 Million to Strengthen Small Business Infrastructure in Western North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein today announced nearly $8.5 million in new infrastructure grants to support small business recovery in western North Carolina. The funding will assist 13 local projects through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ), continuing the state’s coordinated response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

“Small businesses can’t operate without reliable infrastructure,” said Governor Josh Stein. "These investments will help communities repair essential systems, reduce future risk, and ensure local entrepreneurs have the dependable services they need to serve customers and grow. I thank the General Assembly for its partnership in funding these investments.”

The projects focus on restoring and improving public infrastructure systems that are vital to the success of small businesses – including water and sewer lines, stormwater controls, utility relocation, and downtown streetscape repairs. By investing in these foundational systems, the state is helping communities stabilize commercial districts and protect long-term economic activity.

With this announcement, the program has awarded nearly $30 million to support small business recovery from Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina since November 2025.

The SmBIZ program was created with the support of a $55 million appropriation from the North Carolina General Assembly. The program provides grants of up to $1 million to local governments to address infrastructure damage that directly affects small business districts and economic corridors.

“Rebuilding after a disaster requires both urgency and partnership,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Through this program, we’re working hand in hand with local leaders to restore the systems that keep their economies functioning day in and day out.”

To help local governments move projects forward efficiently, the Department of Commerce adjusted grant procedures to allow award recipients access to upfront funding. This flexibility is designed to prevent delays caused by reimbursement timelines and to accelerate visible progress in impacted communities.

“These projects reflect careful coordination with local officials who identified their most pressing infrastructure needs,” said Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “Strategic public investment at this stage of recovery helps protect jobs, preserve downtown districts, and position communities for long-term resilience.”

SmBIZ Third-Round Grant Awards

Ashe County

Town of Lansing – $979,759 to restore and rehabilitate infrastructure supporting the Lansing Business District.

Town of West Jefferson – $780,456 to rehabilitate sewer lines serving the downtown commercial area.

Town of West Jefferson – $177,037 to repair infrastructure damage impacting local businesses.

Town of West Jefferson – $370,407 to implement supplemental infrastructure improvements to strengthen downtown stability.

Caldwell County

City of Lenoir – $500,000 to complete infrastructure upgrades in the Steele Cotton Mill area that support nearby commercial operations.

Jackson County

Town of Dillsboro – $478,875 to restore historic Front Street infrastructure and improve stormwater management systems.

Town of Sylva – $952,760 to repair and enhance downtown stormwater and utility infrastructure.

Mitchell County

Town of Bakersville – $1,000,000 to implement infrastructure improvements that increase service reliability for downtown businesses.

Town of Bakersville – $1,000,000 to repair and replace critical infrastructure damaged by flooding.

Town of Bakersville – $160,000 to repair and construct steel-reinforced concrete retaining walls damaged by flooding.

Town of Bakersville – $80,000 to install targeted infrastructure upgrades supporting public safety and business continuity.

Town of Spruce Pine – $1,000,000 to bury approximately 1,300 feet of infrastructure to improve reliability and reduce disruption risks.

Town of Spruce Pine – $1,000,000 to bury approximately 2,200 feet of infrastructure to strengthen long-term system durability.

With this round of funding, the SmBIZ program continues to advance recovery efforts by reinforcing the public systems that underpin small business activity throughout western North Carolina.

Local governments in eligible counties may continue submitting applications while funding remains available. Additional information about the program and project eligibility can be found at commerce.nc.gov/SmBIZ