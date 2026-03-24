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Select Home Warranty Expands Service Network to Include LG Factory Service Technicians — Strengthening Quality, Speed, and First-Call Completion Across the U.S.

This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing the fastest, most reliable service possible” — Marc Shapiro, EVP of Select Home Warranty

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty , a leading national provider of home protection plans, today announced the integration of LG Factory Service Technicians into its authorized service network. The partnership marks a major milestone in Select Home Warranty’s mission to optimize the service experience, accelerate repair completion times, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.By partnering directly with LG’s certified service network , Select Home Warranty can now deliver factory-trained expertise for one of America’s most popular appliance brands — helping ensure faster diagnosis, genuine replacement parts, and a higher rate of first-call completions for covered LG repairs.A Smarter, Faster, Factory-Level Service ExperienceThe inclusion of LG Factory Technicians represents a continued investment in service excellence. Through this collaboration, homeowners will benefit from:- Certified LG Expertise: All technicians are factory-trained and authorized by LG, ensuring appliance repairs meet manufacturer specifications.- Faster Resolutions: Direct access to OEM parts and diagnostic tools reduces downtime and repeat visits.Higher First-Call Completion Rates: By leveraging LG’s proprietary service data and factory repair protocols, most covered issues can be resolved on the first visit.- Seamless Claim Coordination: Integrated scheduling and claim tracking between Select Home Warranty and LG’s service network streamline communication and updates for homeowners.“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing the fastest, most reliable service possible,” said Marc Shapiro, EVP of Select Home Warranty. “When a homeowner files a claim, our goal is simple: fix it right the first time. Working directly with LG’s factory technicians helps us do exactly that — it’s a major win for our customers and our service standards.”Optimizing the Service EcosystemSelect Home Warranty’s collaboration with LG aligns with the company’s broader initiative to optimize its national service ecosystem, integrating data-driven scheduling, contractor performance analytics, and direct manufacturer partnerships to raise the bar for repair quality.The new model focuses on three key objectives:1. Service Speed: Reduce repair cycle time from claim submission to completion.2, Improve diagnostic precision and ensure warranty-compliant repairs.3. Satisfaction: Increase homeowner confidence and loyalty through predictable, transparent service outcomes.By connecting factory service data with Select’s existing contractor performance metrics, the company aims to build one of the most efficient, insight-driven repair networks in the home-warranty industry.About Select Home WarrantyFounded in 2012, Select Home Warranty provides comprehensive home protection plans that cover essential systems and appliances against breakdowns caused by normal wear and tear. With a focus on affordable pricing, transparent coverage, and dependable service, Select Home Warranty serves homeowners nationwide through a growing network of licensed and factory-authorized service providers.To learn more about Select Home Warranty or to request a free quote, visit www.selecthomewarranty.com

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