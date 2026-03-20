Release of 'How I Won My War Against Herpes & Lichen Plan', Featuring Personal Testimony and a Natural Wellness Method

Read to know how it worked for me !

New book details Mary Schwartz’s account of curing herpes and lichen planus in her own case and shares structured routines, tracking practices, and recipes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and health-care–trained researcher Mary Schwartz announced the release of How I Won My War Against Herpes & Lichen Plan , a new book combining personal testimony with a structured, routine-driven approach to natural wellness. The publication presents Schwartz’s firsthand account of curing herpes and lichen planus in her own case, alongside a repeatable framework of daily routines, observational tracking, and recipe-based wellness guidance intended for general audiences.The book is positioned as a hybrid of memoir and practical guide. It addresses the quality-of-life impact commonly reported by people affected by herpes and lichen planus, including recurring flare-ups, persistent discomfort, sleep disruption, stress, stigma, and social withdrawal. In addition to describing the physical burden, the book explores the emotional strain associated with unpredictability, embarrassment, and the pressure to appear unaffected. By focusing on lived experience, the title aims to broaden public conversation beyond clinical descriptions and acknowledge the personal and social dimensions that often remain unspoken.“Chronic or recurring symptoms can influence nearly every part of daily life, including confidence and relationships,” said Mary Schwartz, author of the book. “This book provides a direct account of what was experienced personally, the method that was developed through that process, and the structured steps that were used consistently.”According to the author, the method described in the book was developed over years of personal experimentation, careful note-taking, and pattern identification—tracking what appeared to reduce symptom intensity and what seemed to precede flare-ups. The approach is described as practical and repeatable, emphasizing routine design, consistency, and incremental adjustment rather than a one-size-fits-all promise. The book’s guide sections are formatted to be usable, including step-by-step structure and recipes presented as part of an overall wellness routine.In addition to narrative chapters, How I Won My War Against Herpes & Lichen Plan includes recipes and lifestyle suggestions intended to support general well-being. The content is written for non-specialist readers and framed as educational material based on personal experience rather than as a clinical treatment protocol. The author encourages readers to use the material as a structured wellness reference while continuing to seek medical evaluation and individualized guidance from qualified professionals.Schwartz’s background includes early exposure to traditional herbal knowledge while being raised by a grandmother in a rural village in the Eastern Balkans. Formal training includes a state diploma in nursing and a post‑graduate diploma in cosmetics, complemented by continued independent research. The author cites travel and study across Romania, Turkey (Anatolia), Cyprus, and the Caucasus, and current residence on the shores of the Aegean Sea. The book draws on this blend of folk tradition, health-care education, and iterative self-observation to present a structured narrative of recovery and routine-building.The book may be of interest to health and wellness editors, lifestyle journalists, and patient-advocacy audiences seeking coverage of first-person health narratives, stigma-related issues, or routine-based self-care frameworks. It is also positioned for readers looking for organized, experience-based wellness approaches, especially those who have found generalized advice difficult to apply consistently.How I Won My War Against Herpes & Lichen Plan is available on Amazon as of March 3, 2026:Medical Disclaimer: This book is based on personal experience and is provided for educational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and individual results may vary. Individuals experiencing symptoms or seeking treatment guidance should consult qualified health-care professionals for diagnosis and care decisions.

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