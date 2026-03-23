New Johnson & Wales University Degrees Prepare Graduates for Growing Careers in Health, Science, and Food Industries

New academic offerings reinforce the university’s commitment to environmental stewardship, climate resilience and sustainable food system innovation

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University has announced an expansion of its academic portfolio with the introduction of new and enhanced programs in environmental science, sustainable food systems, food systems leadership and healthcare education. These additions underscore the university’s institutional commitment to preparing graduates who will serve as the next generation of leaders in addressing climate change, ecological health, food security, sustainable resource management and education.With the Fall 2027 addition of the new Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science , the University will now offer an interdisciplinary program designed to provide students with a strong scientific foundation and robust experiential training. The degree integrates coursework in ecology, geology, biology, climate science, and environmental conservation and sustainability, preparing graduates for careers across environmental research, regulation, consulting, and policy.“This program reflects Johnson & Wales University’s mission to deliver an education that is both academically rigorous and deeply connected to societal needs,” said Michael Fein, Ph. D., dean of the John Hazen White College of Arts & Sciences. “The Environmental Science B.S. is intentionally designed to promote environmental literacy, sustainability leadership, and applied scientific expertise.”Complementing this new undergraduate program, JWU has launched the Master of Science in Food Systems Innovation & Leadership and expanded its Sustainable Food Systems academic pathways, including the Graduate Certificate in Advanced Food Systems Studies and a refreshed Sustainable Food Systems undergraduate program. The master's program will launch in Fall 2026, followed by the bachelor’s program in Fall 2027.“Food systems are critical drivers of environmental and public health outcomes,” said Branden Lewis, Ed.D., program lead for JWU’s Food Systems Leadership programs . “Today’s food education goes so much beyond learning the techniques of cooking. It’s about where our food comes from, and how we can train the next generation to be good stewards of these systems.”The university is also launching a new educational doctorate program focused on Health Professions , also launching in Fall 2027. This pathway will help to shape educational leaders that will prepare students to work, teach and lead in the healthcare industry. The unique program is intended for working healthcare professionals who are interested in pursuing teaching roles.“The Health Professions Educational Doctorate is designed to bridge deep industry expertise with evidence-based teaching and leadership practices,” said Victor Mercurio, Ed.D., the director of JWU's Doctor of Education programs. “By supporting experienced healthcare professionals as they transition into educator and leadership roles, we are strengthening the future of healthcare education while ensuring students are prepared to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. An innovative educational leader, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business, food innovation, hospitality, nutrition, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts, dietetics and design. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 125 countries pursuing careers worldwide. For more information, visit jwu.edu.

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