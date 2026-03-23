bex+Co. Expands Beyond Texas with First Franchisees in North Carolina

Innovative salon-franchise continues impressive growth momentum with the sale of three locations planned for the South Charlotte area

After exploring our options, bex+Co. stood out with a service that we think will resonate with the Charlotte community, and a system for success that we believe will translate across markets.” — Christopher Smith, New bex+Co. Franchisee

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- bex+Co. , the first-ever shared-workspace salon franchise model designed for modern beauty entrepreneurs, is proud to announce two new franchisees, Christopher and Sheana Smith, who will be opening the first of three future bex+Co. locations in Charlotte, North Carolina. The milestone follows the brand’s recent strategic partnership with FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services.Founded in 2015 by self-made entrepreneur Rebekah (Bex) Irvine , bex+Co. was created to challenge the traditional salon model, establish a new standard within the beauty industry, and support top-tier beauty professionals at every stage of their journey. Franchise owners benefit from a steady stream of demand without the pressure of constantly recruiting individual salon clients. Stylists operating within the bex+Co. model can earn an average of two to three times more compared to traditional salon settings, creating a stronger path to long-term financial stability and entrepreneurial success.“bex+Co. perfectly aligned with our vision”, said Sheana Smith. “I've always been passionate about mentorship and helping women feel empowered to build their own way in life. This gives me the opportunity to support other women in building their own businesses, and making a better future for themselves, their families and the next generations.”Stylists transitioning from a traditional salon setting to a bex+Co. shared workspace report a meaningful shift in both earning potential and overall job satisfaction, driven by the freedom to operate as independent professionals. With full control over their schedules, pricing, and client experience, they are empowered to build businesses that reflect their personal brand, fostering a stronger sense of ownership and pride. At the same time, bex+Co.’s thoughtfully designed spaces and SOPs strike a balance between luxury and approachability, allowing stylists to serve a diverse clientele within a welcoming environment.New 2026 data from the International Franchise Association revealed that North Carolina ranks number 5 in the U.S. for franchise growth, with 31,000 franchises currently in the state and 330,000 employees currently working for a franchise business. The fitness and salon industries in particular are thriving and projected to grow. The Charlotte area is uniquely suited for a salon franchise, as major events and well attended universities keep the city busy. Sheana and Christopher are excited at the possibility of adding additional bex+Co. locations in the years to come.“As a father, I want to show my girls that you can be successful building your own business," said Christopher Smith. ”After exploring our options, bex+Co. stood out with a service that we think will resonate with the Charlotte community, and a system for success that we believe will translate across markets.”bex+Co. franchisees receive comprehensive marketing, technological, and educational support, including step-by-step playbooks for local marketing and events, ready-to-use branded visuals and graphics, and pre-opening training and guidance. At bex+Co., beauty entrepreneurs have the chance to prosper, grow, and work in an environment that feels luxurious, loving, and open to possibility. The launch of its first franchise location outside of Texas marks a major step in the expansion of that vision on a national scale.bex+Co. salons are strategically placed in lifestyle-driven retail corridors where beauty, wellness, and community naturally intersect. The South Charlotte area is an ideal location thanks to its unique combination of vibrant retail and mixed-use storefronts where shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment can all be enjoyed. Each location is carefully selected to support full occupancy, consistent retention, and future multi-unit expansion. Beyond greater earning potential and independence for stylists and franchisees, bex+Co. salons foster a palpable sense of community that encompasses owners, stylists, patrons, and local residents.For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.bexandcofranchise.com ###About bex+Co.Founded in 2015 by self-made entrepreneur Rebekah “Bex” Irvine, bex+Co. is the first-ever shared-workspace salon franchise model designed for modern beauty entrepreneurs. Built on the core values of Autonomy, Freedom, and Community, bex+Co. challenges the traditional salon model by combining luxury design, education, and mentorship with a scalable rental structure. Through its Beauty Empire Blueprint, bex+Co. empowers licensed stylists to transition from commission-based roles into confident business owners, offering independence without isolation, ongoing business coaching, and a thriving community designed to support long-term financial stability and growth.Learn more about bex+Co. at www.bexandcosalon.com

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